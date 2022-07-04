VP: Outlook for FTX, cryptocurrency remains the same

Cryptocurrency markets seem to be in free fall, but Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to not only thrive, but prop up the sliding market, with the company’s Vice President of Communications Valdez Russell telling Guardian Business that wherever FTX has a presence it will continue to drive crypto and blockchain applications.

The Bahamas has a distinct focus on attracting cryptocurrency firms, but some of the biggest firms have collapsed over the past three months.

FTX, though, has positioned itself to purchase one of those big firms, BlockFi, which is licking its wounds from the crypto crash.

Russell said FTX will continue to assist crypto market players.

“We will continue to partner with entities in the crypto space with a view to support our customers and key players in the space,” said Russell.

“We recognize this as important given that crypto markets have recently moved similarly to other liquid asset classes, as the world is reacting to war in Ukraine and rising inflation.

“As we grow our presence in The Bahamas, the long-term outlook for crypto and blockchain applications remains the same, in that we will use this technology to revolutionize a number of industries and continue to foster innovation and equitable access to finance.

“We will drive these efforts from The Bahamas and other countries across the globe where FTX has a thriving presence.”

Principal of Skybridge Capital and co-owner of Crypto Bahamas Anthony Scaramucci recently appeared on CNBC show “Crypto Night in America” and contended that the cryptocurrency decline is part of the normal bear and bull flow similar to other financial markets.

“The use cases [for crypto] are proliferating and there’s billions of dollars moving into the space,” he said on the show.

“And of course we haven’t gotten to [FTX principal] Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been able to backstop this space and put up capital.

“This is just part and parcel of a long-term trend and cycle.”

Scaramucci disagreed with co-panelist on the CNBC show, Executive Director of the Global Financial Center at Duke Law Lee Reiners, who contended that crypto has no inherent value and its biggest problem right now is attracting new buyers to the crypto market.

FTX and global thought leadership forum SALT said in a recent statement that they hope to “take over the entire Baha Mar resort” in 2023 for the Crypto Bahamas conference. SALT, owned by Scaramucci, teamed up with FTX to host the conference in The Bahamas this year. The event attracted 2,000 visitors.

The statement revealed that Crypto Bahamas 2023 is expected to take place on April 18-21.