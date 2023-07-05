VP: Scotiabank pilot project for family island banking in a few months

Scotiabank is passionate about finding a solution for the unbanked areas of The Bahamas, the bank’s Vice President and District Head for the Caribbean Roger Archer told Guardian Business yesterday, adding that there could be a pilot project in just a few months.

Archer said the bank is hoping to find a complete fintech solution that will allow people in far-flung islands to transact business with the commercial bank, and be able to receive much of the services available to people who are on islands with brick-and-mortar locations.

“I have an entire management team that is very passionate about this,” said Archer. “Because some of my team members are from Eleuthera, Long Island, Abaco. So, they understand each other. And they want to be part of the solution. And we want to be part of the solution.

“I think that would be the first thing I would say, that we are passionate about finding a solution. The solutions that we’re looking at are new to The Bahamas, there are solutions that exist in other markets.

“But the structure of those other markets are different to The Bahamas. Because as you could appreciate we’re an archipelago. For many of those other countries, they’re one island.”

Despite the challenges associated with the development of a solution for Family Islanders, Archer said Scotiabank is making progress, though it is developing “slower than I would like”.

He said the bank is working with The Central Bank of The Bahamas to try to launch the pilot to the fintech solution in the next few months.

Archer explained that the final solution would be a complete one for its users, though he contended that even as the bank develops a solution, the technology is evolving.

“I think there’s a very important point to make, that technology is evolving, the way that we do business is evolving, and even if we do come up with a solution… between now and early next year, technology will continue to shape how that solution looks,” he said.

“I do expect that the solution that we look at, can help to provide broad base access to financial services.”

He added: “I know it is frustrating, that it is taking this long. But when you’re a regulated entity… keep in mind, we’re regulated by the Central Bank, you know, there are a lot of pieces that you want to ensure that you get right.”