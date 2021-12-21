Requiem Mass

Requiem Mass for the late Walter Reginald Darville “Spriggy” age 90years a resident of Oxford Avenue, formerly of Roses, Long Island will be held on Wednesday December 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Wulff and Balliou Hill Roads. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Roderick Ban, Rev’d Fr. Kristopher Higgs and Canon Basil Tynes. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Due to Current Government COVID-19 regulations attendance at the Requiem Mass Seating is limited.

Walter was predeceased by his wife, Rowena Jane Darville, and son Ricardo Darville.

Cherished Memories are held by his children: Norman Darville, Arlene Johnson, and Dr. Cheryl Darville (USA); adopted children: Racquel Horton, Deborah Sturrup, Rayanne and Carla Cartwright, Andriel Newry and Delano Thurston, Jr.; two sisters: Hazel Darville and Thelma Russell; one brother: Ephraim Darville; Five sisters-in-law: Barbara (USA), Maxine and Sybil Darville, Myrtle Turnquest and Gloria Smith; two brothers-in-law: Leonard and George Knowles; Twenty -six Nephews: Patrick, Berkley, Harvilley, Kyron, LeRon, Lorenzo, Eric, and Derrick Darville, Phillip and Kendal Robins, Leslie Turnquest, Ryan Russell, Dennis, Kirkwood, Hubert and Kenny Deal, Edward, Julian Dr. George, Pedro, Geno, Hugo and Daniel Knowles, Vincent Smith and Kermit Turnquest; Twenty-eight Nieces: Brittenna Hart (USA), Bernadette and Dorothea Robins, Christine Archer, Collette and Laverne Darville, Karen Robertson (Canada), Linda Johnson , Carmen Jenkins (USA) Carrol Bethel, Kayla Neilly, Judith Cleare, Montess Johnson, Macushla Pinder, Makeba Sands, Antoinette Arahna, Deborah Granger, Nicollette Woodside, Geraldine Symonette, Pamela Seymour, LeeAnn Bain, Sandra Deal, Barbara Bain, Loretta Parris, Beverley Gibson, Linda Malcolm and Angela Mosley; Numerous Grand and Great-Grand nieces and nephews. Other Relatives and Friends including, but not limited to: The family of the late Samuel Darville, Cresswell Sturrup, Capt. Stephen Russell, Noel Darville (Gregory Town) Barbara Bastian and Family, Jerome Bethel, Brad Johnson, Clyde and Sharnessa Cartwright, Dolly Albury, Essiemae Deveaux, Alice Johnson, Delano and Denise Thurston, Gary and Alfred Rolle, William Taylor (Global Tiles), James Bodie, Lenny, Gregory Wright and Family, Minerva Butler and Family, Lincoln Major (Freeport) Diane Pindling, Drs. Sirisha Nara, Inge Ford (USA), Leonie Kemp, Alice and Stephen Miller, Winston C Rolle, Deloris Pratt (Elks Lodge) Canon Basil Tynes, St. Barnabas Church Family, St. Joseph Church Family, Oxford Avenue Family (past and present), Butlers Funeral Home Staff, the Burrows, Darville, Dean, Pratt, Ritchie and Turnquest families.

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, (TODAY) Tuesday December 21, 2012 from 11:00a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00. p. m.