Wanted man charged with murder, armed robbery and gun possession

A former wanted man is behind bars after being charged with two separate murders, armed robbery, and firearm and ammunition possession on Wednesday.

Samuel Charles, whose street name is Man Boy, made his initial appearance before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Prosecutors say he is responsible for the June 2023 murders of Jermaine Hepburn and Eric Curtis that occurred within two days of each other.

Hepburn was standing outside of a bar on Wulff Road on June 17 when a lone gunman, whom prosecutors say is Charles, shot him. Charles is accused of attempting to murder David Burrows and Lorenzo Payne at the same time.

Curtis was gunned down after he answered a knock at the door of his Peach Street home around 2 a.m. on June 19.

Charles is accused of robbing Desiree Johnson of a Nissan Dualis SUV on July 12. The incident happened near a bar on Mackey Street.

Police arrested Charles on July 14 in the Hampton Street area after pursuing a Nissan Dualis. The officers allegedly found a .40 Glock pistol with seven rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.

Charles was not required to enter pleas to the murder, attempted murder and armed robbery charges. He pleaded not guilty to the gun and ammunition possession charges and was denied bail.

He returns to court on October 24.