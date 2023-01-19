Warning illegal migrants is not enough

Despite the often vitriolic tone that accompanies the public discourse surrounding the presence of illegal migrants in The Bahamas, the immutable fact remains that we have a persistent and unsustainable problem with illegal migration in The Bahamas.

We have recently outlined the circumstances beyond our control that fuel the influx of these and other migrants, particularly Haitians, and increasingly Cubans.

And we have also noted that the situation is untenable.

For decades, governments have tried to address the problem and the cries of the people for the Davis administration to do more grow louder as the situation worsens.

It is not beyond understanding why tension among those who come to our country illegally and continue to act outside the confines of the law and law-abiding Bahamians is growing.

Such outcomes are not unique to Bahamians or humans of different national origins anywhere.

What is clear is that The Bahamas must continue to act.

But neither The Bahamas nor all the resources of CARICOM pooled together can fix what ails Haiti and Cuba.

Minister of Immigration Keith Bell explained as much in the House of Assembly yesterday during a communication on irregular migration.

“It is our prayer that the international community would assemble the resources needed to provide Haiti and Cuba with an economic package of debt forgiveness, and aid to assist in improving the economic outlook for their country,” he said.

“It is only with a strong international response, led by the world’s great economies, that the conditions in these countries will improve which would reduce the numbers of economic migrants seeking to leave their country.”

While it is hoped that prayer will move the hearts of the world’s superpowers, several of whom have played no small part in what is today occurring in Haiti and Cuba, Bell acknowledged that reforms are needed here now.

We are often discouraged that those fleeing economic deprivation, violence and unjust persecution are often looked down upon by those who lawfully reside in The Bahamas.

However, we agree with Bell that there is no getting around the fact that we face diminishing returns as a nation if this troubling situation continues.

“There are fears of loss of jobs to migrants, overpopulation in our urban areas, substandard housing, overflows in our clinics and medical facilities, and overcrowding in our schools,” Bell said.

“These concerns are all valid and it is an irrefutable fact that The Bahamas cannot accept ever-increasing numbers of migrants without a corresponding deterioration in the quality of life for all.”

Bell has asked those living illegally in The Bahamas to prepare to return to their home countries.

We have heard similar statements before.

Bell did speak to having increased the complement of immigration officers and stepping up efforts at swift repatriation as even more officers are being recruited.

He spoke to the fact that Bahamians often play an integral role in employing and harboring illegal migrants and are just as culpable and deserving of prosecution.

He said that there will be a greater focus on ensuring buildings are up to code. This, as the courts continue to drag its feet on the matter of shantytowns.

Bell warned that those working outside the bounds of their work permit or living in substandard housing risk having those permits revoked.

And while he called for an end to the xenophobia and unscrupulous rabble rousers who dangerously spread lies about migrants in our country for the slightest perceived political gain, he also sounded a warning.

“As the minister with responsibility for immigration, if you are an illegal migrant living on New Providence, Abaco, Eleuthera, Harbour Island, Grand Bahama or anywhere else in this Commonwealth, you must leave,” he said.

“You must immediately wind up your affairs and leave The Bahamas voluntarily. Failure to do so will lead to your arrest, prosecution, deportation and placement on a restricted list, which will completely bar you from any future entry into this country for any reason.”

We should add that there is value in forging closer immigration and economic ties with Haiti and Cuba.

And there are countless people of foreign descent who have contributed to this nation.

Bell is correct – this administration will be judged on results.

And as our last prime minister learned, warning illegal migrants who would risk their lives to flee their home is not enough.