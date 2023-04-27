Funeral Service for the late Warren Kensworth Fraser aged 76 of Ocean View Drive, West Ridge will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 29th April, 2023 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road & Lewis Street. Officiating will be Archdeacon Keith N. Cartwright. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Left to Cherish his memory are his Wife: Veronica Fraser; Children: Gia and Gregory Stubbs, Tishka and Darius Francis, Kyra and Denzil Augustine, Keisha, and Kenneth McPhee; Grandchildren: Kristina Dorsett and Jordan Francis, Annastacia and Ryan Stubbs, Kenisha and Kenneth Junior; Siblings: Astrid, Ernest, Garth and Deborah Fraser and Pasty Taylor, and numerous other siblings and families; Nephews and Nieces including: Camille, Marcia (Dave), Darren (Teresa), Dean (Sharon), Sean, Monique (Neville), Brad (Nadine), Sharmaine, Gabriella, Samuel-Kervin, Everette (Yolanda), Floyd (Jodi), Alfred-Jamahl (Megan), Ron (Chrystal), Deon (Samantha), Ernestia, Bradisha, Gareth, Garth-Bert (Karimi), Warren, Devaughn (Aysha) and Khadija Fraser; In-laws including: Yvonne, Don and Gertie, Oris and Chanelle Symmonett, Phyllis Symonette and Audrey Symmonett; Other family members and friends including: all of the families from The Valley, The 1980s British Airways Crew, Marvalee Taylor and family, Kenred Dorsett and family, Charles and Patrice Major and Family, Grace Meicholas and family, Charlamae Forbes and Family, Kitty Fraser, O’Nea Turner and family, Felicia McKoy and family, Nezera Rolle and family, Ati’ya Bailey and family, Angela Archer and family, Thelma Beneby and family, Janice Farrington and family and Agatha Cartwright and family, Gwen Ashley and Lalita Ashley and Gary Reynolds, Georgia Rolle and family; The nurses and staff of: Blessed Beginnings, Paradise In Home Care, and Pat’s Senior Citizen Centre.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 28th April, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be NO viewing at the church.