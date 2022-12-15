Warriors dominate first round of soccer competition

The first round of competition is completed in the Bahamas Football Association’s (BFA) Men’s Soccer League and the Western Warriors are off to a flying start.

After the first round, featuring several weeks of intense competition, the Warriors have amassed 25 points to lead the standings, totally dominating play.

Positioned in second place in the standings is United FC with 19 points. The University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes are third with 18 points, and the Insurance Management Bears and Seventeen FC are tied for fourth with 15 points.

Positioned in sixth in the standings is Dynamos FC with 14 points. The Future Stars are seventh with 11 points, the Renegades are eighth with 10 points, the Baha Juniors FC are ninth with three points, and Cavalier FC bring up the rear with zero points.

The league now breaks for the Christmas holidays and will return in the new year.

The BFA extends holiday wishes to the general public and thanks all players, coaches and staff for their support of the league during this period. The men’s soccer league resumes its regular season on January 15, 2023. On that date, the Renegades FC will battle the Baha Juniors FC. That game will take place at 4:30 p.m.

