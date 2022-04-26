Water corp. will handle disconnections ‘humanely’

The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) will handle disconnections “in a very humane way”, board consultant Loretta Butler-Turner said yesterday.

Butler-Turner was asked about the corporation’s recent decision to resume disconnections. The corporation imposed a moratorium on disconnections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If consumers are consuming the water, essentially the Water and Sewerage Corporation would lose if there is not payment on those outstanding bills,” she said.

“While we are going to try to be as humane as possible in our approach, that is the approach and the directive that the board has decided to take.

“It is important that we continue to try and be as understanding, make arrangements with persons to at least come in and make partial payments.

“It is not our position to come and go out there and just cut people off indiscriminately without giving them an opportunity to try and catch up with their arrears. So it is going to be done in a very humane way.”

WSC resumed disconnections in March.

The former administration imposed the moratorium in 2020 after COVID-19 hit the country and left thousands without an income.

Last November, WSC issued a flyer advising customers that it planned to resume disconnections.

However, Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears, who has responsibility for WSC, said he was not advised or consulted about that.

Disconnections did not resume at that time.

Butler-Turner said yesterday the government “was pained to put the burden on people” given the rise in global inflation.

“At the end of the day, we also appreciate that there are some consumers that are now doing better and are able to make some payments on their arrears so that we can avert their disconnections,” she said.