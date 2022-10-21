Water polo players in action this weekend

Bahamian collegiate water polo players Aidan Johnson and Saequan Miller are set to be in action for their respective schools this weekend.

Miller and his Salem University Tigers will head to Erie, Pennsylvania to take on McKendree University, Mercyhurst University and Gannon University in the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) Championships set for Saturday and Sunday.

The last time the Tigers played McKendree was last year October, when they won 12-10. The Tigers took down Mercyhurst 21-12 on September 17. They will look to get their sixth straight win against Mercyhurst this weekend. As for Gannon, the Tigers has struggled against them wining just one game in their last 10 matches. The last time the Tigers won against Gannon was October 2021 – a 11-10 victory.

The Tigers sport a 9-11 win/loss record on the season. They are 3-4 in conference play this season.

In their last outing this past weekend, the Tigers were in action at the Harvard Invite where they played against Connecticut College, St. Francis College Brooklyn, Long Beach State University and Brown University. The went 1-3 with their only win coming against Connecticut College. They blew them out 21-10.

Johnson and his Washington Jefferson College Presidents will see action in CWPA Division III. They will play at Hallman Aquatic Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. The first game is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. when they play Austin College. Depending on the result against Austin College, will determine how deep of a run Johnson and his team goes.

The Presidents and the Austin College played each other earlier this season. The Presidents lost that match 12-8.

The last time the Presidents played this season was on October 2, when they took down Mercyhurst University 13-11.

They sport a 7-5 on the season as they went 2-3 in conference play.

Nicholas Wallace-Whitfield and his Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers were in action last Saturday. Wallace-Whitfield scored two goals but his team fell 12-8 to Bucknell University. He did not score in the next game when they won 15-14 to avenge their 16-13 September 27 loss.

Wallace-Whitfield and the Moutaineers will return to the pool on October 29 when they play Wagner College and Fordham University.