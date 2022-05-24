Waterkeepers challenges islanders to replant 30,000 mangroves this year

Waterkeepers Bahamas launched the first “Mangrove Mania” competition last week in an effort to restore Grand Bahama’s mangrove forests, which were seriously impacted by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Eighteen teams – primary and high schools, service clubs and one fraternity – have registered so far for the competition, set to begin the first week of June.

The goal is for participants to grow and replant a minimum of 30,000 mangrove propagules this year.

Waterkeepers Bahamas and Earthcare Bahamas are leading the initiative.

Rashema Ingraham, Waterkeepers Bahamas executive director, said there is an urgent need to replant mangroves.

“We want the minimum of 30,000 plants this year, next year and the next five years,” Ingraham said. “We are hoping to have one million mangrove propagules replanted in seven years.”

Grand Bahama and Abaco were severely damaged in Dorian and more than 70 percent of the mangroves, which provide a defense system for the coastal shorelines, were lost.

It is expected that the first group of competitors will aid in building the program.

“This first group will help us by providing feedback on what we should be doing,” Ingraham said.

“Even though we will give teams a guideline, they are going to be out there seeing it with fresh eyes.”

The teams received potting trays, soil, buckets and shovels at registration.

Waterkeepers Bahamas also developed an app where competitors can detail information about the mangrove growth – from potting, growth in inches, and soil provided, to information on watering and average growth per two weeks.

“From that, you will realize that some things may need to be added and some things are taken away,” Ingraham said.

Mangrove Mania is a community-based, guided effort.

Organizers will provide participants with information on the best locations for not only collecting propagules, but for replanting.

“We want to learn from them and we want them to learn from us,” Ingraham noted.

“We are not just sending them out there blindly. We are giving them everything they need to be successful.”

Ingraham said this initiative can also provide a source of income for participants.

As there is a limited supply of mangrove propagules in nurseries throughout the island, competitors can build a nursery and sell their products to Waterkeepers Bahamas.

Sixth-grade student at Walter Parker Primary (WPP), Selina McIntosh, is excited to be part of the group from her school participating in Mangrove Mania.

“We came here today to help grow mangroves, which is good for the environment and the island,” McIntosh said.

“Mangroves are important because they help stop high tides and winds.

“So, I just advise everyone to help in any way that they can. I am very glad to be a part of this competition with WPP and I hope there are more things like this to help the environment.”

Kim Moultrie, who is also a member of the WPP team, said this is the beginning of a campaign they will start in the school.

“We are going to take this to the school and what we are going to do is inspire all the kids to come along, so we can plant at least 2,000 mangroves.”

Moultrie noted that it was important not only for her to participate but for the students as well.

“They must be informed because they are going to be the future leaders. Not only them but adults also because this is happening now. … We will still be around, so we want them to carry on what we have started. So, that is why they need to know what is going on,” she said.

Ann Marie Davis, wife of Prime Minister Philip Davis, was on Grand Bahama to kick off Mangrove Mania at Coral Vita Coral farm on May 14.

“We had a lot of damage from previous hurricanes, but especially the last one – Dorian,” Davis said.

“We need the mangroves because they act as buffers from storm surges, the wind and, most importantly, prevent erosion.

“They tell me a minimum of 30,000 mangrove plants are what we are looking for. We would like more, but let it be a minimum of 30,000. We need it, we need you … so, please come and join in the mania.”

Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Environment Manager Nakira Wilchcombe commended Waterkeepers and its partners – Blue Action Lab and Coral Vita – for the initiative.

“When we look at mangroves, we look at them as natural infrastructure that also needs to be planted and replanted, so that we can continue to protect our environment, our island and our shores, to fight this evergrowing phenomenon of climate change,” Wilchcombe said.

“Organizers of Mangrove Mania, by engaging stakeholders from wide and far, of all backgrounds and ages, are certainly on the journey of protecting the environment and integrating us all into this very important initiative.”

Waterkeepers Bahamas is the regional entity under the global Waterkeeper® Alliance that focuses on helping communities to protect their water resources through fieldwork and assessments, including monitoring beaches and watersheds throughout our Bahamian islands.