Watson accuses women’s groups of being silent on marital rape

Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Press Secretary Clint Watson accused women’s groups in The Bahamas of being “quiet on marital rape”, charging that the only voice missing in the conversation is theirs.

“… The cries of the organizations are what’s missing, not the reporters who are asking the questions every week, but the people who actually protect women and work with women, silence,” Watson said during a press briefing last Friday.

He was asked if the Davis administration will move to criminalize marital rape.

While the administration has drafted a bill to criminalize marital rape, some advocates fear the government will not act.

At one point during his response, Watson leaned over the podium, put his hand to his ear and said, “The groups are quiet. A lot of the activist groups and the groups that protect women, where are your voices?

“This is now when it is time to come forward and to express your concern and your view and to advocate, to present proposals of legislation, to do it.

“But there has been review and there will continue to be review because we want to make sure that people are protected and our laws are modern in 2022.

“But we function in tandem with the people who advocate for certain things.

“So, it’s not the government sitting back. The government moves based on there being advocacy for certain things, even while we address certain things on the legislative agenda and the attorney general has said that that is a part of it.”

The Bahamas has made international commitments to criminalize marital rape.

In 1993, The Bahamas acceded to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

In his response on Friday, Watson accused the media of pushing the issue and not civic organizations that deal with women’s rights.

However, The Nassau Guardian has published dozens of letters from women’s groups this year alone, including Zonta, the Bahamas Crisis Centre, Women United, Families of All Murder Victims, SMART Women and others, on the issue of marital rape.

Many of the groups have also appeared on talk shows, the nightly news, and in print, addressing the issue and calling for action.

Most recently, on September 29, Marion Bethel, The Bahamas representative on CEDAW, and Alicia Wallace, director of Equality Bahamas, appeared on the Guardian Radio talk show “Morning Blend” and spoke on the issue.

When contacted for comment yesterday, Bethel said, “Within the past year, women’s groups have been loud and clear on the necessary amendments to the Sexual Offences Act in order to achieve this objective.

“Why are women being made to feel invisible in light of our continued presence on talk shows, TV, in the press? Is this a stalling tactic by the government?

“The draft bill that we reviewed on September 15 at a government-sponsored symposium is headed in the right direction but needs some fine-tuning.

“This should not take until next year. What does the delay in moving forward mean?

“I call on the government to close the gap in regard to rape and provide a spouse with the necessary legal protection. The government cannot walk away from or defer its responsibility in enacting this legislation.

“We women are demanding it on the home front and the government is under an international human rights obligation to criminalize marital rape. We will not stop our advocacy until our rights are protected.”

Last month, the government circulated for consultation a bill to criminalize marital rape. The Department of Gender and Family Affairs held a one-day symposium at Breezes resort on the proposed law.

Advocacy groups in favor of the bill were in attendance and presented during the symposium.

The Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, would repeal section three of the current law by removing the words “who is not a spouse” from the definition of rape.



Voice of the people

During the OPM press conference on Friday, Watson was asked: “How much more advocacy can there be?”

A reporter said, “We’ve heard this issue for the entire year …”

But before he could finish, Watson cut him off and said, “We’ve heard this issue from media representatives, reporters, not organizations.

“We’ve heard it from reporters and while that may sound loud, that is not the voice of the people, even though some people believe they are.”

But Watson, a former journalist, had spent years defending the role of the fourth estate.

In October 2018, following what he said was an attack by a then-Cabinet minister on him and his nightly opinion show, Watson said, “Media in our country plays a crucial role in a democratic society. Its purpose is so much more important. You see, we protect the rights of everyone and give voice to those who are unheard.

“We amplify those without a platform and we echo those who are at the forefront. We provide analysis, information, opinions and history, so that you can make informed, educated and concise decisions for your well-being and those close to you.”