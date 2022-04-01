Watson doubles down

Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson yesterday insisted that the Davis administration has received no information regarding the National Food Distribution Task Force that was launched by the previous administration.

On Wednesday, The Nassau Guardian reviewed extensive records that detailed 54,000 households that were helped by the food program.

Former National Food Distribution Task Force Chair Susan Larson said the database was turned over to the Ministry of Finance earlier this year and to the Department of Social Services last fall when the program ended.

The Nassau Guardian reviewed weekly reports by various NGOs that operated as a part of the program over the 70 weeks. A weekly report of disbursements detailed how monies received through the task force was spent.

Watson was asked to respond to the apparent conflict yesterday.

“Perhaps The Nassau Guardian would like to share with us what they have,” he said during a weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“We have been told that there were no records here regarding that. It’s quite interesting that the former head of the task force is comfortable sharing whatever information she has with The Tribune [and] The Guardian but the government can’t get access to it. Government officials have said we want to see the records. We need to be able to give an account for the records. We haven’t seen those.

“If you have seen records that show what was spent and who it was spent to, by all means please share with the government. The financial secretary has gone on record saying that they cannot get the answers that they need.”

Watson said the Minnis administration’s minister of finance and minister of social services did not ensure there was accurate accounting for the program.

As a result, he said, the Davis administration has had to look “left, right and center” to find information.

“This is about the fact that government spent $53 million of the people’s money and the new administration that’s in office cannot account for where that money went,” Watson said.

“So the audit report was commissioned on the food program. Here’s what happened. The assumption was that the public officials in social services would have the information on the program because it was being operated under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Services. They did not have the information and directed the auditor to the head of the food distribution task force.

“Now, this is where the concerns were raised. So when the auditor goes to social services, who has carriage over a food program, and the officials there – permanent secretary, the director of social services — say, ‘We can’t answer your questions because we don’t know what happened. All we can do is refer you to the person who led that task force.’

“So what ends up happening is Holowesko-Larson obviously informed the auditor that she didn’t have the information that was requested by the auditor. These are her words and [she] would reach out to NGOs participating. To date, the requested information has not been provided. Bits and pieces of information are being shared with the press but the government has no information.”

The National Food Distribution Task Force was launched at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, to assist Bahamians struggling to make ends meet as a result of mass unemployment triggered by the pandemic.

At one point, at least 57,000 households were depending on the task force.

It provided assistance for more than 70 weeks at a price tag of at least $54 million. It was formed with a 12-week period in mind.