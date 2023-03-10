Watson: PM has not changed stance, but revised RCI deal

While there has been concern that Prime Minister Philip Davis has taken a u-turn on his stance on Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI) development of a beach club on Paradise Island, government’s Press Secretary Clint Watson said yesterday that the prime minister has not changed his stance, but has negotiated a revised proposal that excludes acreage of government land, introduces investment and entrepreneurial opportunities for Bahamians and injects capital into government coffers through a new scheme.

Watson said Davis wants Bahamians to note that this deal approved in principle with RCI is not the same deal that was left on the table by the former government.

“This is what he [Davis] wants you to know. The key point is what is presented and approved in principle is a revised proposal which is smaller in scale and excludes a significant amount of government land,” said Watson.

“There’s about four acres of Crown land that is connected to the revised project, and that four acres was granted in May of 2021, prior to this administration taking office.

“It is also important to note that RCI has committed to creating some entrepreneurial opportunities for Bahamians, including the ferry service to be fully operated by Bahamians and owned by Bahamians.

“These were additional asks that were specifically included that the government wanted to ensure Bahamian stakeholder and ownership in. Also, Bahamians will be able to invest up to 49 percent in this project.

“So, when you look at what Prime Minister Davis in opposition would have said, it was based on what the circumstances at the time were… This is not that same proposal.”

There was widespread opposition to RCI being allowed to build its Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island, which required the government to lease the company Crown land. Some of that Crown land was in dispute, as local investor Toby Smith claimed it was already leased. Smith planned to build out his own beach facility for locals and tourists.

Smith took the case to court and lost, with the judge contending he did not have proper lease agreements from the government.

Now RCI is moving forward with its project while Smith has been left frustrated, something Prime Minister Philip Davis, while he was the leader of the opposition, said should never happen to a Bahamian in his own country. Davis contended in 2022 that a project like the one proposed for Paradise Island should be reserved for Bahamian ownership.

While Davis vowed to terminate RCI’s agreement for the cruise line’s beach club if his party won the government, which it did, his government has now made it so that Bahamians are able to own a 49 percent equity stake in RCI’s Royal Beach Club.

While there are concerns that RCI’s project will divert cruise passengers from spending money downtown and with Bahamians, Watson said the Royal Beach Club is designed to lure passengers off the ship who might not have otherwise left the boat while in port.

“The targeted visitors for this project will be a small percentage of visitors who do not leave the ship when it’s in port,” he said.

“So, it’s designed for them. It’s not designed to impact people who normally go and visit our local vendors.”

RCI released a statement on the project Wednesday explaining: “Crafted in close collaboration with the Bahamian government, the new project will feature a public-private partnership in which Bahamians can own up to 49 percent equity in the beach club. Local businesses and entrepreneurs will also have the opportunity to manage the vast majority of the experience. Overall, the new venture will generate hundreds of jobs across its construction and long-term operation.”

It added: “The beach club will be made up of 13 acres of land owned by the cruise line and four acres of Crown land. The Crown land will be contributed as equity in the new venture, to ensure a share of the profits return to the government and the people in a first-of-its-kind agreement in The Bahamas.

“This, in addition to a new tourism levy, will go into reinvesting in the local community. The collaboration between the government, the community and Royal Caribbean will continue as the development moves through the stages of planning and completion.”

While the new plan apparently excludes the Crown land that was recently in dispute, RCI said in 2021 that that beach front land was critical for Royal Caribbean’s beach club and that the cruise line was not willing to scale back the project.

Smith wanted five acres of the land, which includes a small, sandy portion and rocky portion of the already tiny Colonial Beach; and Royal Caribbean had asked for a non-negotiable seven acres.