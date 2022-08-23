WAUSM begins phase two of campus

As Western Atlantic University School of Medicine (WAUSM) Freeport campus prepares for its first White Coat Ceremony on September 10 at the Grand Lucayan resort, officials are also marking the completion of phase one and start of phase two of what they believe could ultimately be a $200 million investment in Grand Bahama.

While officials did not say how many students will be participating in the ceremony, they noted the event is a tradition which symbolizes both authority and professionalism, conferred on new med school students.

The students participating in the ceremony will begin their studies at WAUSM’s multi-million-dollar Freeport campus this fall.

“A budget of $25 million has been set aside for the second phase,” said Bill Colgan, WAUSM’s board of trustees chairman.

“Construction on phase two began in January and is scheduled to be completed by summer 2023. That phase of the facility includes classrooms, small group study rooms, collaborative spaces, a café, leisure space, lockers, and additional administrative space.

The third phase is in its planning stages and will double the size of the campus, Colgan revealed.

Construction of that phase is anticipated to commence in the second quarter of 2024, he said.

To date, WAUSM has invested $40 million at the 50-arce site located off East Sunrise Highway, Lucaya, according to Colgan.

Colgan estimated that the university will produce an economic contribution of approximately $200 million to the local economy during its multi-phased project over a 10-year period.

Upon completion of its entire facility, the WAUSM Freeport campus will be home to 2,300 students, 400 employees, including faculty, administration, and local national staff, dorms and over 170,00 square feet of academic and student space, Paula Wales, executive dean, chief academic officer, and professor of medical education, told Grand Bahama News.

“Additional construction workers, faculty, and staff (with the vast majority from The Bahamas) will be an integral part of the positive impact WAUSM’s growth will have on the Freeport community,” Wales said.

WAUSM’s Freeport campus officially opened in January with 15 students.

“Our first class of students began in January 2022, and are currently completing their second semester of instruction,” Wales said.

“The second class began in May 2022. By September 2022, WAUSM will have students in the first, second and third semesters of coursework.”

Approximately 100 students are expected to enroll this fall, the majority of whom are from the United States (US). There will be one Bahamian student (Alyssa Stubbs) continuing her studies at the university.

Stubbs, who is in her second semester at WAUSM, enrolled in May after transferring from Bethune-Cookman University.

The native Grand Bahamian said the transition to WAUSM, while challenging, was an amazing experience.

“I am getting to meet students from all over, meeting the faculty, understanding new material, and figuring out clinical scenarios just made me more excited to be at the school,” she said.

For Stubbs, the challenge was finding a “rhythm” when it came to the material, studying and familiarizing herself with the new facility.

“However, I created a system that works for me and now I am getting adjusted,” she said.

“As for the school itself, it is family-oriented, the classes are small and close-knit, so the professors know each student by name.

“While there is still much growing for the school to do, as it is new to the island, so far it is doing a phenomenal job.”

Bahamian med students whose applications meet the university’s criteria will be considered for acceptance, said James Drucker, senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

“We invite and encourage Bahamians, who meet WAUSM’s admission requirements, to apply for consideration into future terms (view admission requirements at www.wausm.education),” Drucker said.

“The medical school continues to work with the Bahamian government on various scholarship opportunities for Bahamian students.”

WAUSM has three class starts each year -– January, May and September – with the Freeport campus offering a two-year pre-clerkship (introduction to medicine, combined with medical sciences and doctoring, as well as a two-week clinical skills clerkship) curriculum.

Years three and four are completed in the US after which students earn their medical degree and go on to their residency.

“As is the case at all medical schools, the September class is traditionally the largest intake of new students,” Colgan said.

“While we are still finalizing the university’s continuing and new student enrollment for the upcoming semester, we anticipate total enrollment to be right around 100 students.

“We project this number to increase quickly and dramatically over the next year, with September 2023 enrollment expected to be between 250 [and] 300 students.”

The campus features world-class facilities and technology, including a high-tech simulation center, virtual anatomy, contemporary examination rooms, and standardized patients.

These are people recruited and trained to take on the characteristics of actual patients, providing the med students with the opportunity to learn and be evaluated on their skill in a simulated clinical environment.

Additionally, the property houses lecture halls, classrooms, and study and small group collaboration spaces.

The university accepts applications from graduates of accredited colleges. All selected applicants will be required to undergo an interview with an admission associate, and/or submit an application, have earned a bachelor’s degree or higher, and completed the MCAT exam, among other requirements listed on the university’s website.