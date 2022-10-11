WAUSM expects to be major contributor to GB economy

Western Atlantic University School of Medicine’s (WAUSM) executive team opened the doors of its Freeport campus to government officials, healthcare and business leaders last week to share the impact the school is having on the island’s economy, and detail their expansion plans.

Bill Colgan, WAUSM’s board of trustees’ chairman, told guests that phase one of the multi-million-dollar facility is completed, and construction on the second phase has already begun.

“WAUSM has budgeted $25 million for that project, which will include classrooms, small group study rooms, collaborative spaces, a café, leisure space, lockers and additional administrative space,” Colgan said.

He added that construction on that phase is scheduled to be completed by summer 2023.

The planned 52,500 square feet facility will accommodate up to 600 students, three lecture halls, six patient exam rooms, an anatomical science lab, research room, 12 faculty and staff offices, study areas, and a student lounge and café.

At present, the campus features world-class facilities and technology, including a high-tech simulation center, virtual anatomy, contemporary examination rooms, and standardized patients.

These are individuals recruited and trained to take on the characteristics of actual patients, providing the med students with the opportunity to learn and be evaluated on their skill in a simulated clinical environment.

Colgan said phase three is in the planning stage, and construction is expected to begin the second quarter of 2024.

Upon completion of its entire facility, the campus is expected to be be able to accommodate 2,300 students and 400 employees.

It will have three dorms and over 170,000 square feet of academic and student space.

Colgan predicted the university will have contributed over $260 million to the local economy in the 10-year period of its multi-phased project.

“We have a serious commitment to the island and our commitment really is building a medical hospital,” he added.

While he did not share details of the project, Colgan said the healthcare facility is a part of WAUSM’s overall plans for Grand Bahama.

WAUSM Grand Bahama campus opened in January 2022, with 15 international students. Presently, there are 70 students enrolled at the campus, of which four – Alyssa Stubbs, Kirkpatrick Mack, Brendika Johnson and Kenton Meronard – -— are Bahamians, all on scholarships.

Each year, two qualified Bahamians will receive scholarships administered by the Ministry of Education to attend WAUSM

“We continue to work with the government on scholarship opportunities for Bahamian students,” Colgan said.

The scholarship is allotted for the four-year program – two years for study at the Freeport campus, and two years study at an affiliate US teaching hospital.

Eligibility for the continuance of the educational grant is dependent upon the student maintaining good academic standing.

In the first two years, the scholarship recipients will receive 100 percent of the $83,000 tuition.

However, for the remainder of studies, only one student will have full tuition paid which amounts to $113,750. The other will only have 50 percent of the study fees covered.

WAUSM’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Goetz noted that annually, each student will contribute approximately $25,000 to the local economy, and each faculty member $35,000, through housing, food, entertainment, transportation, and other expenditures.

WAUSM’s open house event included a meet and greet breakfast, a slide presentation, a questions and answer session and a tour of the campus.

Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) President Ian Rolle was among business leaders in attendance.

Noting the projected impact on the island’s economy, Rolle said, “GBPA is committed to partnering with Western Atlantic University to ensure that it reaches its target student goal of 1,000 students in the shortest possible time.”

He added that it is impressive that WAUSM completed the first stage of the project in record time during a tough time for the economy.

“We believe in this team and the concept of making Freeport the home for edu-tourism,” Rolle said

“Freeport has all the attributes to create an eco-system for near-shore education institutions to survive.”

An official of the other major higher education facility on the island sees WAUSM’s presence as a welcome addition.

“As dean of faculty at the University of The Bahamas North, I am extremely excited about WAUSM’s presence in our community,” Dr. Andrew Moxey said.

“The quality of their facilities, faculty, administration, and students will bring direct economic benefits to the island, but this can also provide very positive externalities for the academic community in the country.”

Moxey noted that UB North is on the verge of realizing one of its own strategic goals as an academic institution.

He said, “We are working our way through the challenging aftermath of our last hurricane and the COVID-19 pandemic. While our path to success may be a bit more extended than theirs due to financial constraints, we are determined to make our reimagined campus an exciting reality in the center of downtown Freeport.

Moxey said he believes there will be future collaboration.

“We are therefore digesting WAUSM’s recent achievement with both admiration and inspiration. Finally, it would be exciting to explore synergies between our two institutions in ways that are mutually beneficial and bring even brighter opportunities to the island of Grand Bahama,” he said.