WAUSM seeks more rental properties as student population increases

The Western Atlantic University School of Medicine needs more Freeport rental properties to list on its housing database as student enrollment continues to rise.

Campus Dean and Professor of Anatomical Sciences Dr. Laura Welke noted that the institution wanted to be proactive as its population grew from 15 to 114 students within a year and estimates that it will grow by 50 more at the beginning of the term in September.

When asked about student preferences, Welke said that a variety of properties are needed.

“Apartments, houses, condos, beach-side, inland – some of them come and they want three bedrooms on their own because they want the guest room for their parents and they want an office to study in,” she said.

“For our students coming in, that ability to choose where they live is important as we want them to be comfortable, and that’s going to help make them successful.”

The campus dean explained that WAUSM already has a system in place for potential renters to register their units.

“We have a housing database where individuals, stakeholders, and property owners in the community can enter their information. We have administrators who view the properties and add them to the database. It’s all in-house, so there’s no realtor involved; so they can contact the owners directly.”

Campus Operations and Student Experience Administrator Camille Sands-Knowles noted four factors that could affect a rental’s approval: affordability, safety, utilities, and furnishing.

She explained that renters should be mindful that the students are from various economic backgrounds when setting rates and that the units must be fully furnished and equipped with all necessary utilities.

Utility rates can be added to the rental fee or renters can opt to have their tenants connect and pay for their utilities themselves.

“Though our students’ preferences can vary widely, we’ve noticed that one-bedroom and studio units are usually the types of housing a student would go for, but they tend to be hard to find,” Sands-Knowles stated.

“There’s something about a space that’s not too big – a space that is comfortable enough that you can make it your own. Students also tend to want to live near each other, but not necessarily with each other.”

When asked about appeal and amenities, she added that modern furniture and conveniences such as in-home or on-premises laundry machines can affect a student’s choice.

Proximity is less of a factor as students have rented units as far away as Fortune Bay and Bahamia from WAUSM’s location behind the Lucayan Medical Centre.

“Living here and being in the community has given them the opportunity to get closer to what’s outside of WAUSM,” Sands-Knowles said.

“It’s been enriching as they’ve been building community beyond the campus.”

Welke pointed out that the students patronize Bahamian businesses, participate in cultural events such as Goombay and the Road to 50 celebrations, attend beach clean-up initiatives, as well as provide professional workshops at the Grand Bahama Resilience Center.

“These students have had amazing previous lives as lawyers, EMTs, or other professionals. They’ve been involved in elementary education and they’ve been trying to give back wherever they can,” she said.

WAUSM is also encouraging food vendors and transportation rental businesses to offer their services to students.

Sands-Knowles said, “If you’re from here, you’ve known the state of Grand Bahama both prior to and after each devastating hurricane. WAUSM touches every aspect of the community and that can spark opportunity from housing and transportation to food and entertainment and we’re still growing. In making an investment, this is something Bahamians could possibly see a good return from.”

Interested persons can contact the housing department at 802-8100 or wausmhousing@wausm.education or they may contact Camille Sands-Knowles directly at 374-2024 ext. 1122 or cknowles@wausm.education. WAUSM-related information and updates can be found via the institution’s website www.wausm.education or their Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter social media pages.