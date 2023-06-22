We are God’s treasured possession

Then Moses went up to God, and the Lord called to him from the mountain and said, “This is what you are to say to the descendants of Jacob and what you are to tell the people of Israel: ‘You yourselves have seen what I did to Egypt, and how I carried you on eagles’ wings and brought you to myself. Now if you obey me fully and keep my covenant, then out of all nations you will be my treasured possession. Although the whole earth is mine, you will be for me a kingdom of priests and a holy nation.’ These are the words you are to speak to the Israelites.” – Exodus 19:3-6



Let us thank God for His grace and mercy, for His provision and protection, and for His presence and power. Let us honor Him with obedience and faithfulness, with our holiness and love. Let us honor Him with our service and worship. Let us remember that we are not alone.

In the above text, God speaks to the whole nation of Israel. The text reveals three things about God. It reveals His love, His plan, and His call.

He gives the people a very special offer: to be His treasured possession, His holy nation and His royal priesthood. However, this comes with a condition. They must obey His commands, His covenant.

Through Moses, His prophet, and the leader of the people, He reminds the nation of the things He had done for them. He rescued them from slavery in Egypt. He protected them from their enemies. He provided for them in the wilderness, and He carried them on eagles’ wings and brought them to Himself.

God did not choose Israel because they were great or deserving. Through one man, Abraham, He created a people and loved them. He chose Israel to be the bearers of His blessings to all people.

He tells Israel that if they obey and keep His covenant, they will be His treasured possession. They would be His holy nation and His royal priesthood.

They were to reflect His character and His glory to the world. Through them, His blessing and presence will be mediated.

God called Israel to enter into a covenant with Him. This covenant would be based upon mutual commitment and loyalty. He expected the nation to obey His voice and to keep His commandments.

What does this mean to us today? As Christians, we are also part of God’s covenant people. We have been saved by God’s love through faith in Jesus Christ, the suffering servant.

Like Israel, we also have a purpose. We are God’s treasured possession, His holy nation, His royal priesthood.

We are called to be His children here on earth. Through us, the world sees His love and grace. We share His gospel which gives hope to the world.

We are called to be His agents of reconciliation and restoration, to seek justice and peace. We are called to live according to God’s will, not according to our own desire or the way of the world.

As we live out our faith, let us also celebrate our heavenly father. He calls us through His spirit. He has a plan for us, and He calls us to be His people.

We are part of a family, a community, a nation that belongs to God. Let us encourage one another, support one another, pray for one another. Let us be the children who God wants us to be. Amen.



