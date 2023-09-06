‘We are roaring back’

Tourism numbers at the end of July were 66 percent ahead of where they were in 2022, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday, reiterating that his ministry expects tourism numbers to top the eight million mark this year.

That would be a new one-year record for total number of visitors.

Cooper, who was a guest on the Guardian Radio 96.9 talk show “Morning Blend”, also explained that to compliment the increase in numbers, tourism spending is also on the increase.

“Average daily rates are up,” Cooper said.

“Occupancy levels at hotels are up.

“No matter how you measure it, we were roaring back to the best of the best. This is going to be, I predict, the best year ever for tourism.”

He added: “I can tell you that average daily rates are up by about 60 percent. Room revenue is up more than 42 percent. As I’ve mentioned, occupancy is up.

“So these are really some powerful numbers. We want our tourists to spend more. We want them to keep coming. We want them to be repeat visitors.”

Cooper said in order to make these visitors repeat customers, there are improvements being made to the tourism product, especially to Downtown Nassau.

Downtown, the government has begun the demolition of derelict buildings east of East Street, and is expected to beautify those spots by turning them into green spaces.

On Monday, the Central Bank of The Bahamas’ (CBOB) released its Monthly Economic and Financial Developments (MEFD) for July 2023, revealing that the country’s tourism sector, which provides the majority of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), continued to show strong growth, with a high proportion of high-value stopover visitors continuing to be recorded.

It added that strong growth in arrivals by sea, especially cruise travel, continues on a positive trend.

The report said this growth is attributed to continuing demand for travel in The Bahamas’ key source markets.