‘We are spiraling out of control’

The “brutal and gruesome” attack of a mother holding her child on Key West Street shows that the country appears to be spiraling out of control, the Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) said yesterday, adding that it was outraged by the incident.

The BCC pleaded with abusers to walk away from tense and heated moments.

On Monday, police said a man who was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman on Key West Street ran her over with his car.

Police said the man was taken into custody. At last report, police said the woman was in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

CCTV footage of the graphic incident was circulated on WhatsApp on Tuesday and sparked outrage in many circles.

“As we continue to find our footing from one crisis after another crisis, our society is scorched with the escalating acts of domestic violence in our nation,” the BCC said.

“The Bahamas Christian Council is again outraged by the gruesome and unconscionable domestic abuse and attempted murder recorded on a security camera video being circulated on social media.”

The BCC said it was “angry at this brutal act of violence against a woman and a child and see this as a sign of the depravity that humanity has sunk in recent times”.

“We are grieved that our nation is seemingly spiraling out of control at such an alarming rate in which these incidents have been occurring,” the council said.

“We call upon our citizenry to seek peaceful resolutions to their conflicts and seek intervention to assist in diffusing relational feuds. We must value the dignity and life of others.

“We are mindful of the growing number of victims of domestic violence who suffer daily under the brutality of others. We appeal to them to seek the help needed to address their issues.

“We plead with abusers, and those who are prone to outburst of uncontrollable anger, to peacefully walk away in the heat of the moment and seek professional assistance to dismantle the internal rage within.

“We admonish them to actively work on preventing their emotional state from causing damage to others as well as themselves.”

The council said residents must be more “collectively involved in taking responsibility for the things that occur within our very own communities”.

“We ask that as a nation, we continue to pray for the victims of abuse as we intercede, for peace will prevail in our island nation,” it said.

Incidents of domestic abuse have, in the last two weeks, been brought to the spotlight following the death of four-year-old D’Onya “Bella” Walker.

Walker died at Princess Margaret Hospital shortly after she was brought there in an unresponsive state. An autopsy lists the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Darion Smith, the 33-year-old boyfriend of the toddler’s mother, was charged with her murder. Walker’s mother, Ostonya Walker, was charged with exposing a child to grievous harm and child cruelty.

Police said the child died “as a result of blunt force trauma to the body, which results in multiple fractures”.