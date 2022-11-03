We are the temple of the living God

As God’s co-workers, we urge you not to receive God’s grace in vain. – 2 Corinthians 6:1



What powerful words of wisdom as we begin this month preceding the last month of the year 2022. How quickly the passage of time is becoming, insomuch many refuse to take down Christmas trees that they decorated.

Today, dear faithful readers, I am led to salute you in the name of God, the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ for your attention every week.

It was a very difficult period and time for the Apostle Paul and the church at Corinth as some of the members were very unfavorable to Paul and his teachings. They were steeped in their culture and beliefs; and in the first letter, the ground work was laid out as to how the doctrine of the church would be followed. Paul did not allow this to deter nor hinder him, but adhered to the teachings of wisdom in leadership as taught to him by renowned teacher of his day, Gamaliel. Paul expresses his sincere desire for reconciliation between opposing members and expressed great joy when this was accomplished.

In our text today, the apostle is inviting members to hear what God is saying: “When the time came for me to show you favor, I heard you; when the day arrived for me to save you, I helped you.” Listen – this is the hour to receive God’s favor; today is the day to be saved!

We do not want anyone to find fault with our work, so we try not to put obstacles in anyone’s way. Instead, in everything we do, we show that we are God’s servants by patiently enduring troubles, hardships, and difficulties. We have been beaten, jailed and mobbed. We have been overworked and have gone without sleep or food. By our purity, knowledge, patience, and kindness we have shown ourselves to be God’s servants – by the Holy Spirit, by our true love, by our message of truth, and by the power of God.

We have righteousness as our weapon, both in attack and to defend ourselves. We are honored and disgraced; we are insulted and praised. We are treated as liars, yet we speak the truth. Unknown, yet we are known by all, as though we were dead, but as you see, we live on. Although punished, we are not killed. Although saddened, we are always glad. We seem poor, but we make many people rich. We seem to have nothing, yet we really possess everything.

Dear friends in Corinth, we have spoken frankly to you. We have opened our hearts wide. It is not we who have closed our hearts to you, it is you who have your hearts to us. I speak now as though you were my children – show us the same feelings that we have for you. Open your hearts wide.

How can God’s temple come to terms with pagan idols? For we are the temple of the living God. As God himself has said, “I will make my home with my people and live among them; I will be their God, and they shall be my people.”

And so, the Lord says, “You must leave them and separate yourselves from them. Have nothing to do with what is unclean, and I will accept you. I will be your father, and you shall be my sons and daughters.”

What powerful words of divine instruction for those who would comply and enjoy all that God has prepared for not only their wealth, but their health.

Today is the day to accept the word of God for the people of God.



• E-mail haystreet241@gmail.com or rubyanndarling@yahoo.com. Write to P.O. Box, 19725 SS Nassau, Bahamas, with your prayer requests, concerns and comments. God’s blessings.