‘We can’t account to World Bank for loan’

The World Bank has requested details on how its funding for food assistance during the pandemic was used to help Bahamians, Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe said yesterday, adding that the government has not been able to provide the information because it does not have it.

“We have been unable to provide the data that they have been asking for,” Wilchcombe said.

“They wanted to know about the distribution and the exact numbers to single mothers. They wanted to know the number of children involved. They wanted to know those kinds of details because it helps in further consideration of anything they want to do for The Bahamas.

“Then, of course, it gives you a tracking opportunity to determine the level to which we have problems in our country.”

In May 2021, the World Bank approved a $100 million COVID-19 response and recovery development policy loan for The Bahamas to support the country’s efforts to provide pandemic relief and “lay the foundation for a resilient economic recovery”.

“It includes measures to enhance unemployment benefits and provide food assistance to those workers and households most affected by the COVID-19 crisis, and measures to develop an inclusive vaccination policy,” a statement from the bank read.

Wilchcombe said the government has had “one or two meetings” with the bank.

“Questions will have to be answered but you cannot deny that it was a good idea to try to assist as best as you can and work with NGOs,” he said.

“But you do expect a level of accountability because we do have to answer. I’m embarrassed when I can’t answer the World Bank who is asking questions relative to the money spent and asking for the data and we have none to provide.

“I think our country should not place itself in that position.”

The National Food Distribution Task Force was launched at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, to assist Bahamians struggling to make ends meet as a result of mass unemployment triggered by the pandemic.

At one point, at least 57,000 households were depending on the task force.

It provided assistance for more than 70 weeks at a price tag of at least $54 million. It was formed with a 12-week period in mind.

But the program has come under scrutiny in recent months.

Prime Minister Philip Davis has said that the Ministry of Finance has not been able to determine how the $53 million issued to the task force was spent, noting that there are no records on the spending and no standardized reporting of results.

He said it was discovered that one organization had nearly $2 million of money meant to feed Bahamians sitting on its account.

Susan Larson, who chaired the task force, said the outstanding amount was due to an accounting error and revealed that the NGO in question was Hands for Hunger.

An audit of the program is underway.

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson said yesterday that he hopes the audit will be completed by the end of April.

“Hopefully, when we see the report, there will be some lessons in terms of how we design these programs to be effective and have effective accountability,” Wilson said.

“That was the reason behind the audit — to understand what we can do better to provide accountability but also provide aid to persons in need in an emergency situation.”