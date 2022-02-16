We deserve more.

In the opening weeks of 2022, parliamentarians have failed to get their legislative agenda up and running, the Davis administration, which is seeking to keep the ship of state stable, is otherwise lacking in dynamism, and many Bahamian families are buckling under the weight of a rising cost of living and stagnant salaries.

Many are stressed and deeply worried.

Though we have, fortunately, seen COVID-19 cases plummet, there remain grave uncertainties over our future prospects as a nation as our debt burden appears near insurmountable, our healthcare system urgently in need of reform, and crime, low education attainment and other such ills continue to erode our social fabric.

In such a climate as this, it is hard to stay inspired or hopeful, but as we march steadily toward our 50th year of independence next year, there is much we as citizens deserve to see happen.

Bahamians deserve a decent quality of life where one can earn a decent living, buy food and provide shelter and basic necessities without being plunged into poverty.

While countries around the world have taken an economic hit from COVID-19, which has upended the lives of hundreds of millions of people, the Bahamian economy and government finances were already critically challenged in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane that struck just six months before the pandemic.

A newly-released report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), titled “Socio-Economic Impact Assessment of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 Pandemic on MSMEs in The Bahamas” found that “to date, the combined macro-level economic impact of both crises is projected to inflict losses of $7.5 billion or 60 percent” of the Bahamian GDP.

“As a result, social and economic development will likely be inhibited for years to come.”

There is anecdotal evidence that the middle class is shrinking in The Bahamas.

No available data indicates just how fast.

THE UNDP report states that 14.8 percent of the Bahamian population lived below the poverty line in 2017.

Many remain unemployed or under employed, though, again, there has been no Labour Force Survey in recent times to quantify the magnitude of the problem.

In its “Monthly Economic and Financial Developments December 2021” report released on January 31, the Central Bank of The Bahamas does point to ongoing challenges.

It reported, “… inflationary pressures are anticipated to firm, as a result of the uptick in international oil prices and rising costs in the imported goods from the United States. In terms of the labor market, the unemployment rate is projected to remain elevated over the near term, with any job gains concentrated largely in the construction sector and the limited re-employment of tourism sector employees.”

In recent weeks, we have seen food prices and the cost of other necessities climb as the most vulnerable among us continue to get squeezed.

Bahamians who are interested deserve to be owners in their economy and to feel that there are viable opportunities available for them and for their children in their own country.

Bahamians deserve their leaders to have a more sincere and actionable commitment to Bahamianization. We need more Bahamians in key roles in our major industries.

Our young people who study abroad deserve to feel that there is a place for them in their country should they wish to return.

Bahamians deserve to have a better shot at owning a piece of land in The Bahamas, to have access to decent, affordable housing.

We deserve a cleaner, better-organized country, but we must all recognize that while those in authority have a level of responsibility to ensuring this happens, we each must play a role in improving and preserving our environment.

In New Providence, we might cut through the delays in bureaucracy if local government is implemented, as promised by the Progressive Liberal Party, and as was promised by the Free National Movement.

Action

The most vulnerable among us also deserve to feel protected and respected as citizens – the elderly, the disabled and those in abusive situations who need a way out.

Bahamians everywhere deserve to feel safe.

The killing on our streets – particularly New Providence – continues unabated. In 2021, there was a 75 percent increase in murders. The rate of other serous crimes remains alarmingly high as well.

We deserve an unparalleled collective community action, matched with effective detection, intervention and prevention strategies to decrease the level of crime and violence that is occurring.

Our population of young males is dwindling and we aren’t paying attention because we hear the phrase all too often that victim and alleged perpetrator were “known” to police. Meanwhile, families, households, and communities are left hobbled and scarred.

Bahamians also deserve real, authentic climate action and not the PR that gets our leaders brownie points in the national and international media. How are we developing climate-resilient communities, especially in Grand Bahama and Abaco, but for the whole Bahamas? What has changed in our disaster management response? Are these responses COVID-resilient as well? Can we provide shelter for displaced communities if devastated by another mega storm?

Additionally, the citizens of our nation deserve intervention strategies to bridge the deep gap that our children in public schools have endured over the last two years since the pandemic began. Some have been missing from school, others have been present but inactive and disengaged, others still (including teachers) have been unable to round the steep curve of the digital revolution.

Speaking of the digital revolution, what is the real progress report on the national digitalization strategy? What is our country’s digital literacy rate? Are we meeting targets? How? Or why not? How are we increasing capacity for innovation and unbridled creativity that feeds resilience?

In addition to exposing the significant inequalities in our education system, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted just how critically broken our healthcare system is. We acknowledge that many other countries, too, faced significant challenges in this regard, but will we wait until the next pandemic to focus resources in this critical area?

Bahamians deserve a healthcare system that works, is well equipped to deal with pandemics, chronic non-communicable diseases and other ailments; one that stimulates wellness, and is staffed by resourced and motivated healthcare professionals. What is the rate of attrition? What concrete steps are mitigating this?

Plan

While education inequalities and a broken healthcare system remain major challenges during the protracted pandemic, our inability to feed ourselves is also underscored.

That new UNDP report on the impact of Dorian and COVID on The Bahamas observed that in addition to the costs and toll to the national health systems, food security issues have been widespread, and countless livelihoods affected.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to unfold and supply and demand markets are continually challenged, the impact to The Bahamas’ social and economic systems continues to grow in scope and complexity,” it said.

The United States Department of Agriculture noted in a December 2020 report that agricultural land in The Bahamas totals less than two percent of the country’s total land area.

Thus, farm activity plays a very small role in the island chain’s economy. Given this very limited agricultural base, The Bahamas relies heavily on imported food to feed a population of 338,000 (July 2020 estimate) and millions of tourists who visit the country annually, the USDA stated.

In 2019, The Bahamas imported $359.6 million in agricultural products from all sources. Of this amount, $271.1 million (75 percent) came from the United States, The Bahamas’ main trading partner.

For its part, the Davis administration has pledged greater food security, a pledge made over years by successive administrations.

The Bahamian people deserve to better feed themselves.

Bahamians also deserve accountable governance, and not just lip service being paid to same. How many times have we seen administrations come in, lay out the past questionable dealings of predecessors, make commitments to be accountable and transparent, but lose enthusiasm about revealing information in the public interest when it comes to their own actions?

Matters related to disaster response in the wake of Hurricane Dorian easily come to mind.

The Minnis administration, which with gusto revealed what it had characterized as PLP misdeeds, misfeasance and even corruption, ultimately rejected demands that it be accountable. Instead, what we got was hubris fueled by power and an administration that swiftly lost touch with the people.

Bahamians deserve to see the full roll out of the long delayed Freedom of Information Act and a true shift in culture among public servants who manage government agencies.

As we look toward our 50th year of independence, we also deserve a solid guiding plan for our future.

The former administration abandoned the national development plan. The Davis administration has committed to completing the work on the plan and ensuring its implementation. How and when will we get back on track?

We deserve a better Bahamas than the one we have today.

We deserve more.