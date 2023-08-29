We have lost more than a friend

We were forced to say goodbye to a dear friend this week, whose loss serves as a reminder that tomorrow is promised to no one and we must cherish those who are integral in our lives today.

And also, that those who do the heavy lifting to improve our country, and the lives of many within it, are often not highlighted.

Steve Haughey, chief operating officer of Colina, and financial controller of The Nassau Guardian, passed away Sunday morning in Florida after a brief and fierce medical battle.

He was 59 – far too young for someone who still had so much to offer, and far too suddenly for someone we loved.

Steve was not a public figure, but his role in helping shape the modern media industry had a national impact.

We will not allow his contribution to go unsung.

Steve was a Canadian by birth, but he made The Bahamas his home for more than 30 years.

He was instrumental in the operations of Colina Holdings Bahamas Limited and Guardian Media Group.

Steve, who held a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, started his career in the Toronto office of KPMG before his move to Nassau.

He previously worked with The Tribune and was instrumental in the launch of 100 Jamz, the first private radio station in The Bahamas.

At The Nassau Guardian, he steered the direction and management of the company and was most recently focused on developments on the digital side of the business.

A chartered accountant by profession, he was a visionary and strategic thinker who was charged with overseeing and maximizing the functional synergies of our company and Colina, which are owned by the same people.

Losing him was a hammer blow to our organizations.

But for us, the loss is personal.

Steve was quick-witted, with a razor-sharp mind and a gift for strategic planning and execution.

He was polite, cordial, always had a ready smile, and treated millionaires and those who barely made minimum wage with the same level of dignity.

He had an incredible level of attention to detail and was a thorough and meticulous professional.

He was also quite direct, and in the Bahamian vernacular, “dry-eyed” when making decisions.

And though his professional life focused on the financial, he always put people first.

He was a compassionate man who insisted on helping others, whether that was through financial empowerment or facilitating broader access through media.

He always provided a listening ear and gave practical assistance and advice.

Until his illness, Steve was a health enthusiast and an avid runner, taking extremely good care of himself.

He is survived by his brothers Michael, Patrick and Gregory Haughey; his sister Barbara Ann MacDonald; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

No one can escape death, but dying should not define one’s life – it should be defined by how one lives.

And Steve’s life should serve as an example to us all.

He was a foreigner who adopted The Bahamas as his home and spent every day doing the work to not only make people’s lives better but to make The Bahamas a better place.

So many people help build this country in large and small ways.

Some enter politics and drive national policy.

Some sweep the sides of the streets and clean verges.

Some build businesses, some feed the elderly and others teach children.

Some advocate for the rights of others.

All of these contributions count.

You do not have to be at the forefront of the national discussion to move the nation forward.

It’s important to recognize that national development is a collective effort that requires the active involvement of individuals, communities, businesses, and government institutions.

Every contribution, no matter how small, can drive the overall progress and well-being of a nation.

We should find meaning in every day that we have life left to breathe.

We should serve others, as well as our country.

And we should take nothing for granted.

Steve was a friend, but he was so much more.

He will be dearly missed, but what he left behind that he helped build will not be forgotten.

And neither will he.