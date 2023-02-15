We have reached the 50th day countdown for CARIFTA

The countdown is on. Today marks the start of the 50th day countdown to the 50th CARIFTA Games.

Also this year is the 50th anniversary of The Bahamas’ Independence, and Prime Minister Phillip Davis sits as the head of CARICOM as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA), under the leadership of its president Drumeco Archer, is working hard in the preparation of Bahamian athletes to ensure a great performance by the host nation at CARIFTA.

The Local Organizing Committee of CARIFTA (LOC) is working to acquire a minimum of 50 partners who are looking to assist and ensure the games are the most spectacular ever held.

Without a doubt, this is one of the most anticipated CARIFTA Games to date.

According to Senior Director of Marketing and Partnership Fernerin Hanna, the support from Corporate Bahamas and the local small businesses has been outstanding.

“I am amazed and touched by the growing support we have been getting from large and small businesses and individuals

looking to make these upcoming games successful,” she said.

The 50th CARIFTA Games is scheduled for April 8-10 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the LOC Lynden Maycock, all are invited to come out and support the CARIFTA Games.

“We invite Corporate Bahamas to come on board with us and make this 50th CARIFTA Games the best for our young athletes, the coaches, the supporters and everyone who will be in attendance, both in person and via televised broadcast,” said Maycock.

Over the past 50 years, the CARIFTA Games has been the premier junior track and field event in the region, and has helped to propel many young athletes from the junior level to the world stage and on to Olympic glory.

Every Thursday, the LOC puts on a ‘Come Gold With Us Thursdays’ event where the public can win prizes and giveaways, including an opportunity for a golden ticket which gives entrance to the CARIFTA Games for the full three days of competition.

Tickets for the 50th CARIFTA Games are now on sale online at the website carifta50.com or at the box office at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium’s Western Grandstand. For information on purchasing tickets, interested persons can send an email to ticketing@carifta50.com or call the telephone number (242) 605-4051.

For more information on CARIFTA, media accreditation, volunteering or vendor information, interested persons can visit the website at carifta50.com, send an email to info@carifta50.com or call telephone number (242) 605-4050.