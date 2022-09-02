‘We just need help’

MARSH HARBOUR, Abaco — Ann Wilmore, a resident of Dundas Town, lives in a trailer that is parked where her living room and kitchen used to be.

Next to the trailer is a dome where she said her 28-year-old daughter lives with her 10-year-old son and three-year-old son.

The dome developed mold not long after the government gave it to her, she said.

“When it rains, we can’t even have the power on in the trailer,” Wilmore told The Nassau Guardian.

“We’re afraid we might get electrocuted.”

Wilmore lost her house, the rental cottage next door and her takeaway restaurant as a result of the storm.

Three years later, she said the government has not done enough to assist her and other survivors.

“In the next year, I would really love for the government to reach out some more,” said Wilmore, who is unemployed and has not been able to start rebuilding.

“As for me, my husband managed to build me a nice home. I’m not asking the government to build me another five-bedroom house but at least get us back to some normalcy so we have somewhere to call home because right now I’m living in a trailer that’s leaking.”

Across the street from Wilmore is Marsha Humes, 62, an unemployed grandmother. While the two women have similar stories — they both rode out the storm in Abaco and had to flee in the middle of it with their children — they are both in different situations.

Only the foundation of Wilmore’s home remained after Hurricane Dorian whereas Humes’ single-storey house was still standing.

It, however, sustained major damage.

“All the windows popped out and the roof was gone,” Humes said.

“The only thing left was the front door but everything else was gone. Even the interior doors came right off.”

Humes said rebuilding has been a long and “rough” process.

She said she tries to do some of the building herself.

“I did get good help from the Red Cross, Rotary Club and a team called G R Tree,” Humes said.

“They really were a tremendous help or we would not be able to be in here yet especially with no job because right after Dorian, there was the pandemic and it was real hard.”

Humes said she got no government assistance.

She said the Disaster Reconstruction Authority, which launched a new home assistance program this week for Abaco and Grand Bahama residents, called her this week and said a team will come to assess her home for assistance this weekend.

“We haven’t done enough for us to live comfortably in the house but it’s liveable,” Humes said.

“We still have things to do because we still need some more plumbing and some more ceiling.”

‘We’re in need’

Rebuilding in Central Abaco three years after Dorian is slow and while both the Minnis and Davis administrations pledged to offer assistance to the survivors of Dorian, the results of those pledges are not immediately visible.

Many buildings throughout Marsh Harbour and Dundas Town are still as Dorian left them: roofless, windowless and doorless.

Some are still as gutted as they were when the monster Category 5 storm tore through the island on September 1, 2019, and mercilessly mangled homes and businesses while swallowing scores of people who have not been seen since.

Some residents complained yesterday that power and water outages still plague the island.

Meanwhile, others still live without utilities.

One man, who lives on Crockett Drive and did not wish to be identified, said he lives in one room with his wife and five children — ages six to 13.

The house that he lived in before the storm is just steps away from the structure where he resides. His former residence is without walls, windows and doors.

“We’re in need,” he said.

“We don’t have any current or running water. We’re still traumatized. Things are just hard.”

The man said water leaks in the room that he shares with his family.

He said he feels abandoned by government.

“The people who are supposed to be helping aren’t helping,” said the man, who works odd jobs to put food on the table.

“We are one of the people who haven’t gotten any help or any material. It’s like we just weren’t lucky. I know we’re blessed because we’re living, but we just need help.

“My house was destroyed and this is the best we could get it to so we could live in this here.”

While in Abaco yesterday, The Nassau Guardian observed at least two other families living in conditions similar to that father of five.

However, not all survivors were living under such circumstances.

For example, Godfrey Thompson, 87, a resident of Marsh Harbour, is living in a home that he has mostly rebuilt.

“I started rebuilding right after the hurricane and I just about finished,” said Thompson, whose home was flattened to the foundation during Dorian.

“I only need about 10 or 15 boxes of tile and some one by four and I think I’ll be just about finished. I could put it (the tiles) down but I only got a little help from the government and I had to find the rest of the money so I had to stretched the money and that slowed me down and after my girlfriend died (from anaemia), I gave up.”

Nowhere to go

In the immediate aftermath of Dorian, then Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced that the government would erect temporary domes for homeless survivors to live in.

The project cost more than $6 million and fewer than 100 of the 250 domes were erected. The remainder still sit in shipping containers.

Thirty nine domes were erected in Spring City, Abaco, and all but three were occupied until this month after the government asked residents to vacate due to poor conditions in the structures, according to DRA Chairman Alex Storr.

Many of the domes have “no trespassing” signs on them and only a few appeared to be occupied yesterday.

Stephon McPhee, 22, who was in jail in Abaco during Dorian, is among the remaining dome residents.

“Life has been bad and now they’re trying to put me out the dome,” he said.

“They aren’t making any sense because I don’t have anywhere to go.”

When asked what’s next for him, McPhee replied, “I don’t know. The dome, because I ain’t going nowhere.”

He said it’s unfair for the government to ask him to leave whenever he has nowhere to go after losing everything in 2019.

McPhee said he is doing his best to make ends meet but it’s difficult.

“The side jobs are only enough to get food and make it a week but it’s not enough to pay rent or for utilities,” he said.

“I really don’t know where I’ll go. The domes are comfortable. Something is always better when you have nothing.”

One of McPhee’s neighbors, Denrodo Roker, who lives in a dome with seven others, said he does not intend to leave until he has a place to move to.

He said he has lived in the dome for the last two years.

Roker said finding housing on Abaco is an extreme challenge.

“I’ve seen one or two apartments but I didn’t have the money upfront to give those people,” he said.

“I won’t tell you a lie: I’m not going anywhere. It’s not where I’m going afterward. I’m not leaving from here until I can find somewhere better.”