‘We must never forget’

It was an emotionally charged day on Saturday as wreaths were laid at four monuments in East Grand Bahama in memory of those lost in the rubble of crumbled homes and flood waters during Hurricane Dorian on September 3, 2019.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and his wife, Cecelia; Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey; President of the Senate Lashell Adderley; member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson, senators and other government officials joined families as they tearfully remembered their loved ones whose names are etched on the monuments erected at the base of Sir Jack Hayward Bridge, the Missile Base Corner, Free Town; Bayshore Town Entrance, High Rock and in McLean’s Town, opposite New Emmanuel Baptist Church.

The first stop for the motorcade was Sir Jack Hayward Bridge Monument where 22 names of the confirmed deceased and those still missing are listed.

Indira Forde, who lost her daughter, J’Vonaje Forde, wept as the wreath was placed by her grandson, Lashiah Sturrup, the son her daughter left behind.

“Today is very emotional because we’ve lost family members since my daughter,” Forde said.

The most recent death in the family was her uncle, who accompanied her to the memorial service last year.

“We buried him two weeks ago,” she said.

Forde said the close-knit family is pushing through the worst of the pain.

Of her grandson, she said, “He is getting there … one day at a time. Just watching him grow gives me the strength to keep going.”

Also among the names on that Monument is Philip Thomas Jr. and three children – Mateo Bethel, Philip Thomas III and Remelle Thomas.

Baronette Thompson lost her husband and three children in the storm surge when Dorian made landfall in McLean’s Town.

“Today is a very special day because we are observing the fourth year of souls lost in Dorian,” she said.

“The nation comes together on September 1st to 3rd to remember and pay tribute to the victims, but I have to live with this the rest of my life. It is always fresh; it is always continuous.”

As the lone survivor of her little family, Thomas said, “Seeing everyone coming together today, knowing that they haven’t forgotten means so much.

“I am always grateful; I am always thankful for the nation’s support.”

Holding back tears, Thomas said that while life may have its challenges and difficulties, “I encourage people to keeping pushing forward. Like me, you never know when your time is coming.”

As the motorcade traveled farther east into Free Town and High Rock, family members gathered, hugging and crying on each other’s shoulders.

Chief Councilor for East Grand Bahama Marcus Cooper, who moderated the brief ceremonies at both sites, said, “It is important that we never forget the lives and, in some cases, entire families lost in these communities.”

He continued, “Family outings will never be the same because they are no longer here. So, today, is all about showing the families that we didn’t forget. We are here for the long haul in terms of supporting them and in terms of providing the necessary comfort as they go through this process.”

Asked about residents returning to rebuild after the storm, Cooper said, “It has been a steady process. We have seen persons coming back home and rebuilding.”

While the number of East Enders returning is far below what officials expected, Cooper said the work continues.

“We have seen progress in East Grand Bahama in terms of getting people back home,” he said.

“But there is a lot more to be done.”

A resident of Pelican Point, who gave her name only as Ally, said she is anxious to return to the quaint sea-side community, however, assistance has been slow in reaching her.

“I have applied for assistance and have been told it is on the way, but this is four years now,” she said.

Ally was not on the island when the storm hit. She was in New Providence taking care of her ailing husband who passed on September 2, 2019.

While making plans to return to Grand Bahama, she was told by relatives there is nothing to come home to.

“My house was gone … everything was gone,” she said, her voice cracking.

“I want to rebuild, but at the same token I will not ride out a hurricane in East End. I will secure the house, pack my documents and leave.”

While Ally is grateful to God that she was not at home when Dorian hit East End, she mourns with family and friends who lost their loved ones.

The memorial caravan ended in McLean’s Town, where Cooper, the deputy prime minister, shared encouraging words with families.

“I want to express to those here and the other families, condolences, prayers and support of our prime minister, Philip Davis, who is in Abaco sharing similar sentiments, Cabinet colleagues and indeed the people of The Bahamas as we remember those fallen souls,” he said.

“We will never forget the devastation, the people who suffered and we will never forget to offer the support where needed.”

He said that while the country observes the fourth anniversary of Dorian, he hopes that as the years pass, it will become easier for the families to cope with their losses.