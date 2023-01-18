‘We saved the day for FTX investors’

Addressing a forum in Washington, D.C., yesterday, Prime Minister Philip Davis defended Bahamian regulators and declared that the legislative regime The Bahamas has in place “saved the day” for investors into the now-collapsed Bahamas-based FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

Davis, who delivered a speech to Atlantic Council, an American think tank, was asked what steps his country is taking to work with US regulatory bodies following the FTX failure and what some of the lessons are moving forward.

Davis did not point to any lessons learned, but said the “FTX challenge is nothing new”.

“There would have been collaboration between our regulatory bodies, between both countries before in other similar instances where banks collapsed back in the day and major multinational companies would have collapsed,” he said. “We would have cooperated in that area. The difference here is that we were in a different space, the crypto digital space. And fortunately, we do have a legislative regime that is in place.

“Our regulatory body worked very closely with the US regulatory bodies in all these, in various matters.

“They collaborate very often in matters of concern, that’s cross-border issues, and so when the FTX issue arose, it was because of our regulatory regime that allowed us to move quickly to preserve assets for participants in the FTX business and we were able to move quickly, more quickly than even the US, and I daresay that perhaps our regulatory regime in respect to this space is probably more modern than the US.

“And so, we would have found that the CEO that was appointed after the Chapter 11 filings eventually had to come around to accept that what we were doing, that what we had done, was appropriate and perhaps has saved the day for many of the investors in the FTX.”

The prime minister added, “We continue to work with our regulatory partners around the world to ensure, because, at the end of the day, the regulatory regime is to keep out bad actors, to protect investors and to ensure that the integrity of our jurisdiction maintains its probity.”

After weeks of verbal sparring, the Bahamian liquidators of FTX Digital Markets (the FTX entity incorporated in The Bahamas) and the new CEO of FTX’s US companies John Ray III reached an agreement on January 6 over access to data.

Public utterances of mistrust had been made by FTX’s lawyers in court, by Ray in the US Congress, and repeated on radio, news broadcasts and print media for weeks.

Though The Bahamas has faced strong criticism in many spheres on the FTX matter, the Davis administration has maintained the position that the strength of the country’s regulatory regime allowed it to respond appropriately after FTX imploded.

In his first public statements since the collapse of FTX, Davis said in the House of Assembly on November 16 that based on the analysis and understanding of the FTX liquidity crisis, “we have not identified any deficiencies in our regulatory framework that could have avoided this”.

“In fact, it was because The Bahamas already had in place a regulatory framework for digital assets and digital assets businesses that the regulator was able to take immediate steps in order to protect the interests of clients, creditors, and other stakeholders globally,” the prime minister said.

In a major address on November 27, Attorney General Ryan Pinder also defended the work of regulators.

“We have been shocked at the ignorance of those who assert that FTX came to The Bahamas because they did not want to submit to regulatory scrutiny; in fact, the world is full of countries in which there is no legislative or regulatory authority over crypto, but The Bahamas is not one of them,” Pinder said.

“We have been able to assert our leadership in this new field because in the digital assets arena, what matters is not the size of your land mass, or the size of your GDP, but the ingenuity and rigor of your people and jurisdiction.”

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) has also been on the defensive in some instances, responding repeatedly to misinformation it said has been put into the public domain by Ray and attorneys for FTX US debtors.

The SCB also informed on December 29 that it is holding $3.5 billion worth of digital assets it recovered from FTX Digital Markets (FTXDM) with the help of FTX founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang in the days after FTX’s collapse.

FTXDM is not a part of the Chapter 11 proceedings in the US.

It is being liquidated in The Bahamas under the oversight of the joint provisional liquidators (JPLs).

Ray previously accused the JPLs and the SCB of working with Bankman-Fried to undermine the Chapter 11 proceedings.

In a 500-page affidavit filed late last month, Securities Commission Executive Director Christina Rolle defended the work of the commission and denied Ray’s assertions.

FTXDM was incorporated in The Bahamas in July 2021, and registered as a digital asset business under the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act.

In September 2021, the Securities Commission approved FTXDM’s license to operate.

Davis said in November he is confident that The Bahamas will emerge from the proceedings involving FTX “with an enhanced reputation as a solid digital assets jurisdiction”.