‘We will help Haiti solve its problems’

Prime Minister Philip Davis said though The Bahamas has committed troops to an effort to bring stability to crisis-torn Haiti, The Bahamas still expects that Haitians will solve their own problems.

The Bahamas has pledged to send 150 troops to Haiti in what officials characterized as low-risk roles, pending approval from the United Nations (UN).

Haiti has been increasingly embroiled in violent unrest and experiencing deteriorating social conditions since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021.

“Our commitment, along with other Caribbean countries, is to lend assistance to ensuring that we bring peace and stability in Haiti,” Davis said.

“We expect Haitians to solve their problems and we are here to support them in that effort. Our commitment to lend peacekeeping troops is only to help train and help lend technical support where it is necessary.

“That commitment though is also predicated upon whether or not we can get [the] UN Council [to] sanction those efforts. So, we await that. We are at least 30 days away from that happening or not happening. So, we will only know within the next 30 days.

“The UN secretary general is supposed to craft a pathway for peace and stability that leads to general elections in Haiti.”

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that The Bahamas has committed to sending 150 people to Haiti as part of a multinational force once the UN passes a resolution supporting the force.

UN agencies have said that murders, rapes, kidnappings and lynchings were on the rise in Haiti. Much of the violence, officials say, is concentrated in Port-au-Prince and gang related.

Kenya is sending 1,000 police officers to Haiti to help bring stability to the country.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said last week that stabilizing the situation in Haiti is important to The Bahamas’ national security.

“There are no easy answers for Haiti,” Munroe said.

“But as long as the situation there continues to deteriorate, we will face the very expensive and growing burdens associated with incursions into our waters.

“The prime minister has emphasized that any involvement of Bahamian personnel will be contingent on negotiations to ensure the effort has widespread support in Haiti, is designed to be effective and results-oriented, and minimizes risk to those involved.”

Last month, UN Secretary General António Guterres urged the UN Security Council to take “bold and immediate” action to stem the violence and brutality in Haiti.

Guterres said the deployment of a non-UN international force remains crucial to bringing stability to Haiti, but “concrete action must be taken to strengthen the judicial system and address the state of impunity, including of armed gangs and of those who back them”.