Weekend shooting linked to boy’s murder in July, police say

A car used in a shooting incident over the weekend on Dunmore Street has been linked to the murder of a four-year-old boy on the same street back in July, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday.

“On Saturday morning, sometime around 11:30 a.m., there was a shooting on Dunmore Street just in the heart of our inner city,” Fernander said.

“Some individuals were sitting on a porch when a small Japanese type vehicle pulled up. Three culprits exited the vehicle, all armed with handguns, and fired in the direction of the individuals who were seated on the porch.

“During the shooting, one of the culprits pretty much accidentally shot his partner to the chest. One male who was sitting on the porch, he was shot to the arm.”

Fernander said the wounded suspect was loaded into the back of the vehicle by his partners before they sped away.

He said the shooting is an example of how saturated patrols and police presence in hot spot areas, like Dunmore Street, continue to be effective for police.

“Officers were alert and in that general area [and they] picked up the vehicle,” Fernander said.

“There was a chase that ended up right next door in the Fort Fincastle area. The vehicle was pulled over. Three individuals were arrested. The culprit who was shot by his own partner, he was laying in the backseat of that vehicle.

“During the search, officers found three loaded pistols in the vehicle. Those weapons were recovered.”

Fernander said the injured suspect was taken to hospital where he was detained in the Intensive Care Unit in serious condition.

He said the other two men were in police custody.

“What is so significant about this matter [is that] officers, during their investigation, we found out and we also got physical evidence collected from that scene, from that vehicle, which is connected to the shooting death of that four-year-old who was shot at Dunmore Street,” Fernander said.

“We are looking for a second individual in respect to that matter. … One of the persons arrested in this incident is connected to that matter. So we are looking at that as well and expect to bring some charges at a later date.”

Kenton Seymour Jr. was shot dead in his mother’s arms after a bullet police say was meant for another man came through the windshield of his father’s car as the family took a late night drive to get food on July 26.

Two gunmen were chasing another man on Fleming Street when they ran past the family’s car, spraying it with bullets.

Shanton “Scum Dum” Munroe, 22, of Rupert Dean Lane, was charged last month with Kenton’s murder.