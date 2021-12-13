Welcome home ‘Jazz’

Bahamian Major League Baseball (MLB) player Jasrado ‘Jazz’ Chisholm made his way home for the first time in nearly two years and was greeted by family, government officials, baseball officials and media at Fusion Superplex on Sunday.

The Miami Marlins infielder who finished his first full season in MLB was happy for the welcome he received.

“I am excited to be home. It has been a very long and rough day but seeing you guys has put a big smile on my face. I appreciate you guys for coming out and supporting me and thanks for supporting me all season,” Chisholm said.

This first thing he said he was going to do was get a conch snack.

At the reception was Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg who welcomed Chisholm back home.

“Welcome back home,” Bowleg said. “I thought you had a stellar season and the injury held you back a little bit. Had you not gotten injured you would have made that 20-20. I am looking forward for great things form you in the future. I want you to know that there’s a new sheriff in town and we treat people much different than those in the past. Many times when you come home you will be treated like this. This is the first time that we are meeting. I want to take this opportunity in welcoming you home.”

The 23-year-old finished the 2021 season hitting 18 home runs and had 23 stolen bases – just two home runs shy of the 20-20 club. He finished with a batting average of .248 and he closed off the season with 53 runs batted in (RBIs). He had 115 hits in 464 at-bats this past season. The Marlins finished with a 67-95 win/loss record in the National League East Division of MLB, about 21 games out of playoff position.

MLB is in a lockout, but Chisholm said he is still preparing for next season. He has one simple goal.

“I want to win the MVP (Most Valuable Player) Award. My focus right now is to come out, and even though I come home for this nice time on vacation and hang with my family, I will be in the gym tomorrow morning (today). I want to win MVP. I know my potential and I have that MVP talent. There is nothing wrong with trying so I am going for it,” he said.

Representative from Sports Tourism in the Ministry of Tourism Nardo Dean said that it was great to see Chisholm back home.

“It’s a pleasure to have you back here with us. You have done a great job for sports tourism for this country. I am sure that our minister, Chester Cooper, as well as his executive team at the Ministry of Tourism are proud to have you here as a Bahamian. You have done awesome things,” he said.

While home, Chisholm will be hitting home runs on the water at the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby, set for this Saturday at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island. Chisholm is on Team Fox and he put Team Isaacs on notice that his team will win the team title this year, jokingly adding for obvious reasons.

Chisholm has a very special bond with his grandmother Patricia Coakley-Deveaux, who was in attendance. She has been an inspiration on his baseball journey from he was a young boy.

“This is the love of my life right here,” Chisholm said while hugging Coakley-Deveaux. “If it was not for her, I was not going to be a baseball player. At the end of the day, I thank her for everything right now – her, my granddaddy, and everybody. They do everything for me, and they support me 100 percent even though baseball was not a big thing back then. They believed in me. I can’t take the credit because all the credit goes to them.”

Chisholm’s local coach from he was eight-years-old is Geron Sands who runs I-Elite Sports Academy along with former professional baseball player Albert Cartwright. Sands went over and worked with Chisholm when he was on the 10-day injured list last season, and said that Chisholm knows how he feels about him.

“I am impressed by what he does, and I know he has a lot left in the tank. I am proud of him,” Sands said.

Director Food and Beverage at Fusion Superplex IMAX Javari Southard also welcomed Chisholm home. He said that the local baseball star is welcomed at Fusion at any time.

Bahamas Baseball Association (BBA) President Sam Rodgers said they are behind Chisholm 150 percent.

“On behalf of the association, we welcome you and your family home. We are following your progress and we want you to continue to carry the weight of baseball for the rest of the youth of the world, especially here in The Bahamas. We are behind you 150 percent,” Rodgers said.

Bahamian professional boxer Tureano ‘Reno’ Johnson, who knows about bouncing back from injury, said that he admires the power hitter’s resilience.

“Congratulations on your past work and continue to work hard. You have been showing a lot of resilience especially with that injury you had. You came back swinging your bat again and picked up right where you left off,” Johnson said.

The event was organized by BBA Secretary General Teddy Sweeting, Bahamas Events & Sports Executive Director Tommy Stubbs, Fusion Superplex and First Call Limousines.