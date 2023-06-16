Well known businessman Philip Simon appointed Royal Beach Club president

Royal Caribbean International (RCI) has appointed well known businessman Philip Simon as president of its proposed Royal Beach Club project on the western side of Paradise Island, as well as general manager of Royal Caribbean International Bahamas, which represents RCI’s other interests in the country, a press statement on the appointment explained.

The statement called the appointment of Simon the “next chapter of growth and partnership with The Bahamas”.

Simon was most recently named as managing partner of PMR Bahamas Realty Limited and Torch Cay Development Limited.

According to the statement, Simon’s roles as president of the Royal Beach Club and general manager of Royal Caribbean International Bahamas will begin on July 1. It adds that he will also be RCI’s liaison with the government of The Bahamas when dealing with regulatory agencies, businesses and residents “to ensure Bahamian expertise and influence are cornerstones of the beach club”.

The beach club has yet to get final approval.

RCI’s Chief Product Innovation Officer Jay Schneider said in the statement that the global cruise giant looks forward to welcoming someone who is “well-respected and accomplished” to the team.

“With a project as significant as the Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island, that will introduce a first-of-its-kind, public-private partnership, we are committed to maximizing Bahamian participation and building a development that will set new standards in environmental design and operation in The Bahamas,” said Schneider.

“Philip, a resident and native of The Bahamas, has the experience and reputation to ensure that.”

The statement added: “With Simon as president and general manager, Bahamian influence in Royal Caribbean’s operations within The Bahamas begins at the top of the organization.

“He will lead executive staff and a team based in Nassau and oversee everything from the responsible development of the beach club, to the recruitment of local Bahamians and businesses for its construction and eventual operation.

“A key part of this role will be collaborating with Royal Caribbean’s equity partner to bring a new public-private partnership to life, which invites Bahamians to own up to 49 percent equity in the beach club.

“Simon will also drive the cruise line’s efforts in supporting the development of partners, businesses and entrepreneurs to maximize the local sector’s opportunities to operate the beach experience.”

Simon said in the statement that he looks forward to representing RCI in the country.

The statement explains that Simon has also served as CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce from 2002-2010 and has served on the boards of Bahamas Ferries, the Bahamas Venture Capital Fund, the Regional Management Consultancy Task Force, the Civil Society Advisory Group, the Bahamas National Pride Association and the Bahamas Trade Commission.

“He is also the former chairman of the Self-Starter Youth Entrepreneurial Grant Program, an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Old Fort Bay, and a former membership officer of YPO Bahamas,” the statement said.

“He is the current chairman of Junior Achievement Bahamas and deputy chair of the Bahamas Primary School Student of The Year Foundation.”

The proposed Royal Beach Club will be a 17-acre beach experience on the western end of Paradise Island that will allow Bahamians to own 49 percent equity in the project.

Local businesses and entrepreneurs are expected to manage the beach club experience.

“The beach club will be made up of 13 acres of land owned by the cruise line and four acres of Crown Land,” the statement said.

“The Crown land will be contributed as equity in the new venture, to ensure a share of the profits return to the government and the Bahamian people in a first-of-its-kind agreement in The Bahamas. This, in addition to a new tourism levy, will go into reinvesting in the local community.”

If the Royal Beach Club gets the green light, it is set to open in 2025.