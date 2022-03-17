Obituaries

Wendell Noel Cooper

Private Service for the late Wendell Noel Cooper age 53 years of Carvel Road, Sunset Park and formerly of Georgetown, Exuma will be held on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022.

He is predeceased by his Parents: the late Wendell and Areneatha Cooper of George Town, Exuma.Adoptive parents: the late James and Lenora Morley of Crooked Island.

Left to cherish his memories are his Wife: Hillary Thompson Cooper; children: Wendell Cooper, Zendell Cooper, Angel Cooper, Miracle Outten; grandchildren: Claudel Johnson Jr.; brothers: Eukan Cooper, Perry Ferguson, Benjamin Cooper, Kevin Cooper, Raymond Cooper; sisters: Deidra Finleyson, Jacklyn Cooper, Samantha Griffin, Ann Minnie of Florida, Oris Cooper, Janette Sherman, Majorie Cooper, Daphne Cooper and Raquel Moss; nieces: Phillipa, Alfanell,Ranell, Grace, Kaylen, Benae Cooper, Ariel Cooper, Pernesa Ferguson, Patrice Ferguson, P’ashnae Ferguson, Kailyn Cooper, Theresa Cooper, Bianka Cooper-Johnson, Antandra Hamilton, Andreika Taylor, Alexcia Colebrook, Brittany Sherman (Niece in law), Darlyncia Sherman, Wiltonique, Cody, Kayden, Hughdon, Cameron, Andrew,Linton, Kevin, Grace, Precious Ramsey; nephews: Brinton Cooper, Ranardo, Pj, Shawn, Rickie, Muriel Thompson, Royan Cooper, Ricardo Carey, Shawn Carey, Hancel Rolle, Algeron Colebrook ( Nephew in law), Daren Sherman; Damone Cooper: sister in law: Florence Cooper and Yvonne Cooper; aunt: Viola Carty of Baltimore; Uncle: Robert Musgrove; Special family friends: Annasaya Knowles, Ernestine King, Adelle Gay; numerous grandnieces and nephews, cousins and extended family; The Cooper’s, Musgrove’s, Morley’s, Bullard’s, Work family, Bahamas air, Kentucky, ICS Security Concept, Hi-Tech Security and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention,.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m

