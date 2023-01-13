Wendi ‘unboxed’

Forget what you thought of Wendi, and take her out of that box that you might have had her in, because Wendi has evolved.

She has grown.

Wendi has changed.

She has matured.

Wendi is a married woman with a child.

She is more.

Like many women, she has gone through it.

“Take me out of the box, because there is so much more,” said Wendi who drops “Unboxed”, her first full-length album that is a 10-song Caribbean pop collection of original songs.

“I want people to think of my music and me outside of any sort of parameters they originally thought of Wendi. There is more. Don’t put me in a box.”

In other words – unbox Wendi.

With the release of the album, Wendi releases a third single as well, “Slippery”, a groovy soca song about female empowerment and embracing one’s sexuality – a song that she is excited about.

“Slippery” she hopes will resonate with her fan base and female demographic ahead of the Caribbean Carnival 2023 season and gain her new followers and listeners.

“Slippery” is the third single from the album to be released after “Tell Her Come” and “Come Over Lover”.

Five singles are scheduled to be released from “Unboxed”.

“Unboxed”, which features a collection of original songs, was written by Wendi Lewis, Frederick Seymour, Dyson Knight and Anwar McDonald. The featured genres are rake ‘n’ scrape, soca, Junkanoo, dancehall, kompa, and Caribbean fusion. It is undoubtedly Caribbean but with an edge.

It was produced by Freddie “Gotsykx” Seymour and Leonardo “Sniper” Rogers.

“Unboxed” has been my baby,” said Wendi. She admitted that she is excited and nervous for its release.

“I want people to love it. If people just buy the singles, that’s fine, but I want everyone to buy the full album and I want everyone to be proud because it’s a 100 percent Bahamian project. The song writing is top tier and relatable. It’s good to sing about sun, sand and seas, but this is relatable and about friendship, money, haters, love and loss.”

Wendi is proud of the art she has created, but at the same token, knows that art is subjective.

She recorded the first single for “Unboxed” in summer 2021. The album was completed in the first quarter of 2022. She then had to find the right time for it to drop, coming off a pandemic.

“I wanted to release the album first quarter 2022, but the time wasn’t right, so I released the first single. Everything is perfect timing, so I released a second single. Releasing first quarter 2023 is right on target, people are embracing going out more, so I feel like it’s a good time to get things out.”

She has also released videos for “Tell Her Come” and “Come Over Lover”. Visuals she said are on the way for “Slippery”.

Wendi’s entrance onto The Bahamas’ music scene began at the age of four. Her reintroduction she said was born out of a need for fresh new artistry and innovation.

She represents female empowerment, sex appeal, powerhouse vocals and strength.

With songs like “One Song”, “Attitude”, “Een Missin’ It”, “In Front Of You”, “Walk Out”, “Conch Gone” and “Save The World” – Wendi’s musical contributions are extensive.

Wendi is passionate about vocal performance and electrifying the stage. The underlying message behind almost all of Wendi’s songs is of female empowerment and being unapologetically bold in every aspect of life, which she displays in her sex appeal, vocal prowess, and dance.

Wendi, who is also a Bahamian Icon Award winner for outstanding achievement in music, and a two-time Elevation Award winner, has also made waves on the international scene as a two-time winner of SAO International Soca Award for best music video and the 2019 winner for female soca performer of the year. In 2018, she won the Hollywood Music in Media Award for best dance song.