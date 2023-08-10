Last rites for Elder Dr. Wendy Allison McDonald-Williams, Int’l Chaplin, J.P. aged 61 of Robinson Road, East, will be held at 11:00am on Saturday 12th August 2023 at Final Hour Apostolic Cathedral, Fox Hill Rd. South.

Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Bobby Colebroke & Apostle Dr. George Fowler , assisted by Rev. Dr. Saveletta Fowler and other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follow in Woodlawn Gardens.

She is survived by her Husband: Roger Williams, Son: Joseph C. McDonald Jr., Grandchildren: Jace , Semaj and Kaelyn McDonald, Father: Hesley B. Thompson, Sisters: Renae Walkine (Charles) and Charlene Knowles (Harvey), Father-in-Law: John S. Williams Jr., Sister-in-Law: Gina B. Williams, Brother-in-Law: Jamal Williams, other relatives and friends including: Rev’d Dr. Saveletta Fowler and many others too numerous to mention.

The body will repose on Friday from 10:00am – 4:00pm at Curtis Memorial Mortuary, #68B Robinson Rd. and 5th Street, and at the church on Saturday from 10:00am until service time.