Obituaries

Wendy Allison McDonald-Williams

Death Notice

Elder Dr. Wendy Allison McDonald-Williams, Int’l Chaplin, J.P. aged 61 of Robinson Road, East, died on Monday 10th July, 2023.

She is survived by her Husband: Roger Williams, Son: Joseph C. McDonald Jr., Grandchildren: Jace , Semaj and Kaelyn McDonald, Father: Hesley B. Thompson, Sisters: Renae Walkine (Charles) and Charlene Knowles (Harvey), Father-in-Law: John S. Williams Jr., Sister-in-Law: Gina B. Williams, Brother-in-Law: Jamal Williams, other relatives and friends including: Rev’d Dr. Saveletta Fowler and many others too numerous to mention.

Professional comforting care is provided by Curtis Memorial Mortuary. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

