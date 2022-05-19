Death Notice for

Wendy Margaret Smith, 64

Of Mermaid Blvd, Golden Gates, died at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday 13th May, 2022

Left to cherish her everlasting memories are her children: Natasha, Latisha, Brandon and Valentino Smith, Grandchildren: Cordero, Dalano Taylor, Lynden Taylor, Leon Evans, Leonardo Evans, Laquon Rolle, and Lakeno Smith along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.