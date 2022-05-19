Obituaries

Wendy Margaret Smith

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email May 19, 2022
0 93 Less than a minute

Death Notice for 

Wendy Margaret Smith, 64

Of Mermaid Blvd, Golden Gates, died at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday 13th May, 2022

Left to cherish her everlasting memories are her children: Natasha, Latisha, Brandon and Valentino Smith, Grandchildren: Cordero, Dalano Taylor, Lynden Taylor, Leon Evans, Leonardo Evans, Laquon Rolle, and Lakeno Smith along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date. 

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email May 19, 2022
0 93 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Jeffrey Delano Chandler

Jeffrey Delano Chandler

May 19, 2022
Photo of Kedor Cleophas Knowles

Kedor Cleophas Knowles

May 19, 2022
Photo of Martha Eyma

Martha Eyma

May 19, 2022
Photo of Gloria Oneta Conliffe

Gloria Oneta Conliffe

May 19, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker