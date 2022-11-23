Kermit Miller, 50, said his world came crashing down when his wife, son and sister delivered the news that his daughter, 24-year-old Ebony Miller, had died.

“I was actually on lunch,” Miller said.

“Her mom was trying to call me, and I didn’t answer the phone because I was on lunch and occupied.

“When they got back in the yard at work, her mom and her brother and her aunt, they came in a vehicle, and they flagged me down, and her mom said she had something to tell me. And her brother screamed out, ‘Ebby’s dead!’

“It was unbelievable.”

Ebony Miller, a medical student at University of Minnesota, was killed in Minneapolis, shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, after a vehicle slammed into the driver’s side of her car.

According to her father, she was leaving her job at the pancreatic cancer research department at the university, where she was a manager, to go to her second job at a Minnesota hospital, where she served as a medical scribe.

“What a loss. What a loss. The world has lost such a brilliant blossom,” her father said.

“She was so full of energy, so full of life. Just an amazing person. She was a blessing. From she was a child, she was beyond her years in intelligence. She graduated top of her class at her university. She was absolutely amazing. I miss her so much.”

Miller said all his daughter ever wanted was to be a doctor.

“She wanted to help the people of The Bahamas,” he said.

“She wanted to be a doctor who made a difference. She always said to me, ‘Daddy, I’m going to get my degree and I’m going to come back and help everybody in The Bahamas – treat them differently, show them what a real doctor is like.’”

The father of two said he is “still in shock”.

“I don’t have the words to describe what brilliance she was,” he said.

“An artist, a chef, a scientist, an entrepreneur. It’s so many aspects. I just don’t have the words to describe my loss right now.”

Miller noted that Ebony had been accepted to Howard University’s medical program and was set to enroll in January 2023.

“That was what I pushed her for, encouraged her to go ahead, and she was a person who never got discouraged, no matter what. There was always a way that she made something happen.”

While he described his daughter’s loss as tragic, Miller wants Bahamians and the world to know how “amazing” Ebony was.

“The Bahamas has really lost a gem, and I just want people to remember her,” he said.

“I lost my everything. My angel. It is just so difficult. No parent should ever have to go through this, having to see their kids go before them. Unfortunately, mine was taken away at such an early age.

“Just love your kids and love those who are around you. Every day, tell them that you love them. Every day, hug them and kiss them, because you never know when it’s the last.”