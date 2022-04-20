What lies ahead 

With six weeks to go before Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis delivers his budget communication to Parliament, outlining his government’s spending plan for 2022/2023, government officials and technocrats are in earnest weighing current fiscal realities against priorities set out by the Davis administration.

The new administration presented a supplementary budget last October and a mid-year budget in March, but the budget it will bring next month will be its first full budget without any fingerprints of the previous administration.

While Davis and some of his ministers appear to still be in campaign mode and are hugely concerned about imaging and photo opportunities, the weight of governance, characterized largely by challenged fiscal resources, is sure to bring more starkly into focus what can and cannot be done.

The government has already made a series of big-ticket commitments: We have been told that $30 million will be pumped into finishing the national baseball stadium, a $40 million facility at the prison compound is on the way. Very early on in the term, the transportation minister announced that a new Road Traffic building will be constructed.

The prime minister, pledging to protect already stretched Bahamians, has indicated that despite recommendations in an actuarial report for the National Insurance Board, no rate increase is currently being considered, and there will be no new or increased taxes.

The government has also pulled back on an announcement made several weeks ago by Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) that consumers will be made to swallow fuel surcharge increases.

New hospitals have also been promised for New Providence and Grand Bahama.

Not unlike those before it, the Progressive Liberal Party set high the expectations of voters on the campaign trail, promising to alleviate suffering, to ease the burdens of the financial circumstances that plague many Bahamians, and to get the economy rolling once again.

Davis noted, “We came to office at a time when the level of suffering among the Bahamian people was at an unprecedented and all-time high.”

The government is faced with high inflation which is drying up the discretionary dollars of many of those who still had them, cash-strapped state-owned enterprises, high government debt, significant debt servicing costs, and critical infrastructure needs.

Davis said in his mid-year budget statement in Parliament in March that when his administration came to office last September, public infrastructure was crumbling with not a single new major road, school or clinic, or even a house constructed.

His government has pledged to change all that.

The prime minister also reported that in the first six months of 2021/2022, public debt interest payments increased by 30.9 percent or $56.6 million to $239.8 million “as a result of the billions of dollars in borrowing in the past few years by the former administration”.

(The government borrowed an aggregate of $3.075 billion during 2020/2021, a large portion of which was facilitated in foreign currency).

What does the expanded debt servicing mean for expenditure trends going forward? All of this will require full explanation from the finance minister in his budget communication.

During the first half of the fiscal year, subsidies to public non-financial corporations increased by 5.9 percent or $12.1 million to $217.8 million.

These included transfers to the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), Water and Sewerage Corporation and National Health Insurance.

In its Fiscal Strategy Report, the government indicated that it intends to resume its original state-owned enterprises reform agenda, which targeted $100 million in cost savings over the medium term.

Is this still the plan? This, too, will need to be addressed by the finance minister come May.

VAT

Last Thursday, Financial Secretary Simon Wilson highlighted the “dramatic reduction” in the central government’s net debt which increased by $181.3 million for February, and by $428.8 million since the start of the 2021/2022 fiscal year, when compared to the $1.3 billion in net debt increase in the same period during the previous fiscal year.

Wilson also reported that value-added tax (VAT) receipts for January and February 2022 topped pre-pandemic results by 28.5 percent, despite the government’s reduction in the VAT rate at the beginning of 2022.

He said that when compared to January and February 2020, the VAT receipts for the first two months of this year show that the economy’s strength is improving from the hit it took during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VAT revenues for January and February 2022 totaled $212.6 million when compared to January and February 2020 when VAT revenues were $165.5 million.

The reduction in VAT from 12 percent to 10 percent was a key campaign promise made by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). Davis said his administration wanted to offset the “shock increase” of VAT by 60 percent implemented by the Minnis administration.

The Davis administration reduced VAT within months of coming to office.

Though it was roundly criticized for placing VAT on previously zero-rated breadbasket items and pharmaceuticals, the government insisted that the savings from the otherwise across-the-board reduction would bring relief to those who need it most and would also trigger spending in the economy thereby driving up revenue significantly.

Wilson told reporters on Thursday, “The VAT decrease has not led to an overall decrease in VAT revenue, so we’ve seen VAT performance has actually increased dramatically and some of that is because of the increase in economic activity because of the opening of the economy, some of that is because of our revenue administration efforts and some of that is because our lower VAT rate has encouraged more consumption.”

But his verdict on the result of the PLP administration’s VAT cut appears premature.

The government’s fiscal report for January placed VAT receipts at $126.8 million and its February report placed VAT receipts at $85.8 million.

Given that VAT receipts are a month behind, would the December intake not be reflected in January and the January intake reflected in February?

How then can the $126.8 million VAT revenue (from December) be used to show the result of the VAT change, which took effect at the start of the year?

Further, Wilson’s pre-pandemic comparison for the January-February 2020 period might also not paint a accurate picture.

In February 2020, the Minnis administration reported that up to that point, more than $105 million in tax concessions, including VAT, had been provided to Hurricane Dorian victims.

The Davis administration, however, has done early victory laps on the impact of the VAT reduction.

In January, Prime Minister Davis declared, “The lowering of VAT across the board is helping to reduce the impact of inflation on Bahamian households, although we recognize that the effect of the reduction is harder to appreciate in a time of rising prices.

“Nonetheless, 95 percent of goods and services are less expensive than they would otherwise have been because of the reduction in the tax burden.”

So, is there sufficient evidence that the tax cut is revenue neutral? It is just too soon to make that call.

The prime minister’s budget communication at the end of May should give us a better idea of the impact of that policy on government revenue.

Given that we are moving out of the peak of the tourism season, revenue receipts traditionally taper off though expenditure tends to remain steady.

REALITIES

Davis used a substantial portion of time during his mid-year budget communication in March and the subsequent debate to highlight what he claimed was corruption and questionable dealings under the previous administration.

He took aim at The Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority and National Food Distribution Task Force, a topic we have written on extensively.

Davis was in full campaign mode.

While the sycophants will always feed on that kind of talk, many Bahamians are more concerned with what actions the Davis administration intends to take.

Davis will have a balancing act in seeking to demonstrate his government’s commitment to campaign pledges and fiscal discipline which current realities dictate.

The communication provides an opportunity for the finance minister to highlight the government’s priority policy items, and report on whether it is on track to achieve goals outlined in its Fiscal Strategy Report.

In that December 2021 report, the government said the re-establishment of the Revenue Enhancement Unit is anticipated to increase revenue collections by $200 million over 24 months.

The government’s forecasts anticipate maintaining a ratio of recurrent expenditures to GDP of no more than 20 percent of GDP over the medium term.

The strategy report also noted that as a result of elevated levels of borrowing as a result of Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19, the national debt stock increased. This increased debt, in tandem with credit rating downgrades will necessitate higher rates of interest, the report noted.

Borrowing has continued.

In March, the government announced that it had entered into a repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs International to cover general budget expenses for the remainder of 2021/2022.

Next month, we expect the prime minister to provide an update on whether the government intends to maintain its already outlined fiscal strategy and the level of borrowing it will seek parliamentary approval for in the upcoming fiscal year.

While many people may have high expectations of the government, and while Davis wishes to remain true to the PLP’s ideological stance of being the party of the “small man” and wiping away every tear from every eye, there is very limited room to maneuver given the fiscal situation that pertains.

This point was highlighted just yesterday by former Minister of State for Finance Zhivargo Laing, who hosts the popular afternoon show on Guardian Radio “Z Live”.

“If you think of a $2.5 plus billion budget, the room that the government has to maneuver in terms of discretionary spending is probably not more than $300 million of that, which is 15 percent or under, so when you look for what new is going to come out of the budget, think no more than $300 million in spending,” said Laing in a chat with National Review.

“Anyone who understands the structure of the government’s budget should manage their expectations in such a way that they know any new things happening will probably not represent more than 15 percent of the overall budget because the balance of that is essentially fixed or committed.”

At the end of the day, he pointed out, reality disciplines everything.

“Because if I don’t have it to spend, no matter how earnest a promise, if I can’t afford it, I can’t do it, so you just have to go with what you can afford,” Laing said.

“Maybe some things are so affordable as to be able to do that whole thing right now; maybe some things you can represent with maybe incremental investment over a period of maybe five years, and so forth. You are disciplined by the realities of your fiscal resources. You can only do what you can do.”