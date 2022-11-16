The spectacular implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX came 13 months after the company opened an office in The Bahamas.

The collapse sent shock waves across the cryptocurrency sector globally, creating widespread skepticism surrounding cryptocurrencies, and jolted the digital assets industry locally, which is only in its infancy.

With all of FTX’s troubles and with the stain to this jurisdiction’s reputation, many observers are naturally left wondering whether the much-touted digital assets industry in The Bahamas with its “best-in-class” regulatory environment could still have a viable future.

As stated by Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis at the Crypto Bahamas conference at Baha Mar in April, “One of the key points of attractiveness of The Bahamas is, number one, we have a long-standing reputation as a well-regulated jurisdiction that is compliant and has always sought to be compliant with global, financial, prudential and regulatory standards.”

The Davis administration has been big on establishing this new industry.

When FTX opened its office in October 2021, Prime Minister Philip Davis expressed great enthusiasm and stressed the significance of the country pulling in a big fish in the global cryptocurrency community.

“We secured a mandate from the Bahamian people to implement change,” noted Davis at the time.

“This is a time for big ideas and paradigm-shifting initiatives. Yesterday, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange relocated to our shores, sending a clear signal to the rest of the FinTech world that The Bahamas is open for business.”

It was a mere 19 days after the Progressive Liberal Party’s election to office.

Davis said, “We see the presence of cryptocurrency exchanges in our country as another opportunity to nurture local talent, attract more Bahamians to return home, and collaborate with other key players in this space to influence change in our local and global landscape.

“As we work to rebuild and revitalize the Bahamian economy, our government is fully committed to facilitating the FinTech revolution as an important part of our wider diversification efforts.”

In its pre-election document “Our Blueprint for Change”, the PLP pledged to “provide a regulated environment for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology”.

The Davis administration said that since its first week in office, it has been determined to build a framework that would allow it not just to participate but to lead in this innovative industry.

Former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, KC, who is also an ex-minister of financial services and investments, led the legal team that resulted in FTX Digital Markets Limited becoming the first exchange to be registered under the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act (“DARE Act”).

Davis viewed FTX as an important partner in fostering economic growth and helping to grow the cryptocurrency industry.

Naturally, this included making the rounds at FTX-sponsored events.

In December, the prime minister received a warm welcome at FTX Arena from the Miami Heat, serving as the honorary game captain. In an Instagram post, FTX said Davis “stole the show”.

In early 2022, the Davis administration launched a policy White Paper, outlining ‘The Future of Digital Assets in The Bahamas’.

“This paper sets out our vision and the supporting framework ‘to transform The Bahamas into the leading digital asset hub in the Caribbean, and a global leader in the progressive regulation of businesses in this profoundly innovative space’,” the prime minister said.

In a communication to the Senate on May 3, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the country’s initial success in attracting significant digital asset businesses is only the beginning.

“We have a vision to transform The Bahamas into the leading digital asset hub in the Caribbean, and a global leader in the progressive regulation of businesses in this profoundly innovative space,” Pinder said.

He noted digital assets have grown in a few short years into an industry with a $3 trillion market cap.

“The opportunities are enormous,” said the attorney general, adding that the government feels strongly that it can leverage Bahamian expertise and successes in financial services to create a digital assets hub in The Bahamas.

Pinder said the Davis administration recognizes it is important to protect our reputation and to protect consumers, so it was important for it to get its policies and regulations right to protect the jurisdiction.

“I want to be clear,” he said. “Our policies are designed to encourage growth while keeping bad actors out.”

Demise?

Exactly six months after that communication, troubling developments emerged regarding Bankman-Fried, whose FTX appears to have had an incestuous relationship with Almeda Research, a trading firm he founded.

In a recent op-ed, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong wrote, “FTX’s downfall appears to be the result of risky, unethical business practices, including conflicts of interest between deeply intertwined entities, and decisions to lend customer assets without permission. It’s worth noting that these activities happen in traditional financial markets as well – and in fact, blockchain technology will make it easier to track and prosecute over time.”

Armstrong added, “Part of the reason FTX was able to do what it did was because it operates in The Bahamas, a tiny island country with very little regulatory oversight and ability to oversee financial services businesses. Did regulators force FTX to conduct itself in the way it did? No. But they did create a situation where FTX could take dangerous risks with no repercussions.”

FTX is now under criminal investigation in The Bahamas; its actions are being probed by the local regulator, the Securities Commission, as well as US authorities.

Months earlier, the presence of Bankman-Fried and FTX had been a big deal for The Bahamas. Today, FTX and Bankman-Fried, who has resigned as CEO, are a major source of embarrassment for the Davis administration, for Bahamian regulators, who have frozen FTX’s assets and placed it in liquidation, and for the jurisdiction as a whole.

Up until recently, the company had been largely viewed as an economic boon for The Bahamas, even among those who did not quite understand how cryptocurrency trading works.

Back in April, FTX broke ground on its $60 million headquarters in western New Providence.

At the time, Bankman-Fried said FTX had searched the globe with a fine-tooth comb to find a well-regulated jurisdiction to set up shop.

Bankman-Fried said the work that has been done by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas and the government went a long way in helping FTX to make the decision to move its company to this country and added that this country was the envy of many other jurisdictions.

Prime Minister Davis said FTX Digital Markets’ groundbreaking for its headquarters sent a strong message that The Bahamas is a safe place for international companies to set up shop.

Later at the Crypto Bahamas conference, Davis said the arrival of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, underscores that The Bahamas is ready to be a home for global leaders in the crypto space.

Executive Director of the Securities Commission Christina Rolle, who was also a panelist at the conference, said regulators such as the commission will have to be “nimble” in moving with the pace of the evolutions in the digital assets space.

She explained though, that companies hoping to operate in this jurisdiction under the DARE Act will be subject to thorough scrutiny.

“Expect that we should conduct robust due diligence,” Rolle said.

“They also should expect that we will conduct a thorough assessment of their operation. … What we really want to see is that your operational capacity has been thought through thoroughly and that you’re able to address issues like how you’re protecting client assets from loss due to theft or fraud.”

It is too soon to fully assess the activities of local regulators ahead of the FTX collapse, though there are relevant questions regarding the extent of the due diligence and monitoring.

Given the dramatic negative impact on global confidence in cryptocurrency activity, we expect that it would take some time before the local digital assets industry can get going again.

The FTX crisis developed just days after OKX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, announced its registration as a digital assets business in The Bahamas under the DARE Act, promising to create up to 100 jobs within the next three to five years for Bahamians in the digital assets space.

In a tweet on the weekend, OKX CEO Jay Hao stated, “The past few days have been tough. I feel sympathetic to everyone who has been affected by FTX. I believe in this community and the innovation you all bring. It will just be a matter of time when the affected community bounces back.”

Similarly, one Bahamian professional, who is familiar with the industry, opined yesterday, “It’s going to be a setback and it’s going to cause people to look askance at the crypto industry, and it will also cause regulators to be more attentive to the uncertainties surrounding the industry, but the FTX collapse won’t mean the demise of the industry in The Bahamas.”

Except a couple brief and bare-boned comments from Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, the government has not yet publicly addressed the FTX scandal more than a week after the company’s downfall.

On Monday, we sent several questions to the attorney general, including whether The Bahamas could still have a viable crypto industry given FTX’s troubles, and whether there will need to be a strengthening of the DARE Act in an effort to prevent future crises of the sort.

Pinder said yesterday it is probably a bit too soon to address the questions while investigations are ongoing, though he said the government will have a central response to the matter.

Undoubtedly, there will be many lessons learned as The Bahamas tries to regroup in the face of badly damaged confidence in the crypto industry.