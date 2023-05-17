What’s in a headline?

As I read the newspapers I thought, “Wow! All the signs are great. Tourism numbers are up. Downtown revitalization is underway and there is the prospect of resurgent business. Violent crime is down and there is a plan to grow the economy. The indicators are favorable for all aspects of our nation’s development.”

Not.

A closer look at the tourism numbers exposed a major flaw in our planning, an attempt to grow our economy using the same ineffective approach to tourism. We still expect to build a business without customers of our own. Some seventy years ago we were a legitimate destination with lots of customers and lots of product. We strategized to bring customers to Nassau, where they stayed in hotels whose primary interest was the sale of accommodations. Those visitors, who came for the beach and the sea, but also for the horse and car racing, the Miami-Nassau boat races, Muhammad Ali’s last fight and other such destination attractions, were the customers for the local attractions, like the many show clubs, nightclubs and bars, attractions like the Seafloor Aquarium, Bahamia Museum, art galleries owned by artists like Brent Malone, Rolf Harris and Amos Ferguson. They ate at local restaurants like Three Queens and The Shoal. And they tried to get to know the island, and one was not surprised to find them anywhere. This is the era in which King Errisson and Sean Connery met in the Conch Shell Club, which resulted in Errisson as Neil Diamond’s percussionist for a quarter century. Nassau, the destination had lots of customers of its own.

But these were not the customers being reported. For example, of the 7.2 million reported in 2019, our “best” year so far, over 5 million were the customers of cruise ships. And while we complain about their low spending, we don’t publicly acknowledge that they are not our customers, and anything made from them should be considered “gravy”. Instead we are working hard to build an economy around them.

The resorts are similar. The classic definition of a resort is “an attraction with accommodations”. A resort is a destination of its own. Their customers expect the experience for which the resort has become known. We often hear complaints that a resort is “trying to keep its people on the resort’s property”, as if there is some rule that makes a percentage of their customers the destination’s customers. There is not. The resort’s customers are the resort’s customers. They make a commitment to their customers to provide a complete experience at their property, and while they may encourage their customers to see the destination, that is not part of their business model. Counting them as destination customers is simply fooling yourself. Or trying to fool someone else. It is far closer to the truth to say that in 2019, accounting for the fact that resort customers are mostly resort customers, the Bahamas had somewhat less than a million customers. It is probably also true that The Bahamas has all but abandoned its effort to get customers of its own, but instead contributes annually to the cost of getting customers for the resorts.

The signal that downtown revitalization had begun was the demolition of some offensive buildings and the announcement that legislation for the management of downtown is on its way. Having had no indication that the foundational work has been done, one must assume that the two burning questions about downtown going forward will be answered somehow in the new legislation:

1. Currently (and most likely since the nineteenth century) the boundaries of the City of Nassau exclude the people of the city. We might argue about the exact boundaries of the real City of Nassau, but it is ridiculous to suggest that the downtown and the city have the same footprint, which the present boundaries in law suggest. Nothing about downtown should be considered “in hand” until the relationship between the people and their downtown is re-established. To be sustainable, a downtown cannot be separate from the people for whom it was developed, who are not considered part of the city. There is also no such thing as a standalone downtown. A downtown exists to provide certain services (some commercial, some civic, some cultural) for the people of a city. The attitude that has created the present problem is the belief that our downtown exists primarily for tourists, not us. We will not correct the situation with that same attitude. We must first determine what a downtown is supposed to do, then set a plan to get there. Nothing presently said or done in this respect suggests we give two hoots about the deeper importance of our downtown, or for that matter, most of our built environment.

2. It is obvious that to move into the future and to serve some of its functions, the downtown must grow, and a new master plan is needed, one that protects its historic assets while providing for growth and innovation into the future.

Despite the headlines, I find it hard to believe that any real or sustainable improvement of downtown has begun.

Finally, there is the crime report. They are given by the police, who find ways to promise that things will get better due to their effort. But the real reduction in crime will not be from the work of the police. The police force is an after-the-fact agency. The mindset and attitudes that support violent crime have already been formed and support the behavior we are reporting, leading to police action. The police are like a lawn-mower that promises to keep a better lawn. They do not affect the roots of the weeds. Nor is that their concern.

I recall listening to a conversation between a group of American husbands who had accompanied their wives to a convention. The first responded to a question about his success in business with an interesting answer.

“Thank God for the Draft. I was a rowdy kid, determined to prove I could control the streets of Detroit. My momma said she would kill me if I didn’t go, besides it was too cold in Canada. By the time I finished boot camp half my friends were already dead. The Army taught me discipline, respect, teamwork and how to be a man. So when I entered the business world I had a huge advantage.”

The man across from him had apparently played professional football. He was from California, and had a similar story. For about an hour the conversation was about the fact that the building of character was the key to escaping a lifestyle of crime in those large cities. We may not have conscription or professional sports, but we do have many agencies seeking to build character in young people in our society. Many of them, like the Boy’s Brigade, actually have it in their mission statements. The fact is, while we certainly must support the police in their role, we must shift our attention from the after-the-fact agencies and commit to strengthening the before-the-fact agencies.

The headlines are sometimes misleading. They often seek to sensationalize, rather than illuminate. But that is their job. That is what they get paid to do. What we, you and I must do is take responsibility for our own education and go beyond the headlines, seeking principles against which to understand the story under the headline. Crime is the result of a way of thinking. How are we responsible for that mindset? Tourism is a business. What is the product that brings most profit? Downtown reflects the personality of the town. What does ours say about us?

What’s in a headline? An invitation to search for truths.

• Pat Rahming is an architect, writer and songwriter who is passionate about the importance of the built environment and its importance to the social development of The Bahamas. He can be reached at prahming@gmail.com or via his blog “From the Black Book” at prahming.wordpress.com. He welcomes other points of view.