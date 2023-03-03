Funeral Service for the late WHITFIELD “SPEEDY” RUSSELL, age 88 years of Crown Haven, Little Abaco, Bahamas will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at End Time Harvest Ministry, Crown Haven, Abaco, Bahamas. Officiating will be Bishop Tyrone Mills, assisted by Catechist Theophilus Rolle. Interment will follow in Crown Haven Public Cemetery, Abaco, Bahamas.

Left to cherish his memories are daughters: Ethel Clement, Ruth Farquharson, Doreen Mills, Norma Russell, Naomi Russell and Taryn Mullins and Uleise Russell; sons: Clifford, Perry, Benjamin, Carol Russell and Jayson Sands; sisters: Annie Williams and Nathalie Johnson; brother: George Russell; sons-in-law: Bishop Tyrone Mills, Huqlin Mullings and Mitchell Farquharson; daughters-in-law: Anastasia Russell, Sherilee Sands, Juanita Russell and Elizabeth Russell; grandchildren: Linda, Zsaza, Dava, David, Mark, Miriam and Octivia, Roselyn, Nicole, Tyrone, Sterling, Tiffany Johnson, Tyronia Evans, Ticoya, Tedrone, Jermaine and Travon Mills, Crystal Tate, Tanjaniki Gardiner, Kristen, Christopher, and Valentino Russell. Davinci, Dominic, and Devron Mills, Robert Stuart Jr., Sharlyn, Pedisha, and Perry Russell Jr., Stephen, Kareem and Akeem Mills, Zonvia Hepburn and Sheridawn Hield, Tevin, Toryen, Brean and T’Shea Russell, Anna and Carol Jr Russell, Justin, Demetrae, Deznine and Treavon, Anecia, Akera and Destiny Russell, Ajaya Sands and Nataliah Mullings; great-grandchildren: Mallik and Racha Lewis, Jalano Curry, P’jay Mills, Lakasha, KC, Dontae, D’Vastine and David Tate Jr., Grace and Mason Russell, Chasity Cooper, Nicklaus, Peyton and Antiyo Russell, Natahsia and Juanika Gardiner, Elisha Clark, Patreka Pinder, Jazmin Pinder, Makiyah Hepburn, Devon Mills, Kaleigh Mills, Evin, Sanaa and Kenazeo Mills, Torie And Toran Mills, D’Meah Mills, Cameron McIntosh, Jaenard Russell, Laquell St. Louis; great great grandchildren: Tyreen Dorsette and Princess Lewis and Elvardo Russell; grandchildren-in-law: Akintunda Johnson, Leanardo Evans, Mario Hepburn and Daniel Hield, David Tate and Valdez Gardiner and Celieka Mills; nieces and nephews: Sylvia Pinder, Emma Foulkes, Theora Murray, Christina Curry and Joel Murray, Elisha Clark, Rose Saunders, Edna Gibson, Gwendolyn Laing, Nattel Brown, Georgina and Shalena Russell. Gaylean Laing and Terry Rolle, Kidroy, Solomon, Richard, Kingsley, Leroy, Howard and Kingsley Russell, Carol Laing and Pete Williams, Bernadine Thompson, Brenda Russell, Nadine Reckley. Jeanie Mills, Wenzalee Dorsett, Eve Williams, Jeanie Saunders, Ludene Clarke, Deannie Roy, John McIntosh, Jerome Saunders, Darren Russell, Wendall Saunders, and Tim, Mark, Scotty, Dave, Jeremiah, Sam Russell, and Earl McIntosh; brother-in-law: James Williams; sisters-in-law: Alma Branch and Roberta Russell; godchildren: Joycelin and Calvin McIntosh; numerous other relatives and friends including: Mr. Ronald Russell and family, Mr. Collins Hield, Mr. Joseph Curry, Lloyd Curry, Ms. Veronica Saunders, Calsey Cornish, Otis Thomas Kingman, Steven Rolle, Kevin Ingraham, Tristan Dorsette, Rashad Russell, Taliesha Stuart, the Butler Family, The Burrows Family, The Russell Family, The Adderley, Dean and Fox Families of Sandy Point, Bradford Colebrooke and Corporal Johnson, The Cancer Society of Abaco, Dr. Roberts and staff at Urology Associates and the staff at Hilltop Pharmacy, staff at the Fox Town Clinic, The Russell family, The Curry family, The McIntosh family, Alydice Thompson and family, The former Prime Minister the Hon. Hubert Alexander Ingram, Minister Kirk Cornish and Family, Minister Darren Henfield, Elizabeth Russell Robert Stuart, Mr. Winston Rolle, The Mills Family, The Parker Family and the entire communities of Little Abaco. Appreciation and much gratitude are extended to the entire Anglican church family, End Time Harvest Church family, Grand Cay and Grand Bahama.

Viewing will be held at Russell and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and at End Time Harvest Ministry, Crown Haven, Abaco on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. – until and on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to service time.