Whitley DeWesley Forbes Sr. aged 70 of Fernander Close, Ardastra Estates and formerly of Driggs Hill, South Andros, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, 27th June, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Junie Forbes; Daughters: Melissa & Stephanie Forbes, and Antannette Mule; Son: Whitley Forbes Jr.; Grandchild: Candice Davis; Sisters: Murdina Smith, Majorie Adderley, Janet Simmons, and Vestra Forbes; Brothers: Zendal and Charles “Tyrone” Forbes; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.