Private Funeral Service for the late Whitley DeWesley Forbes aged 70 of Adastra Estates, Chippingham, will be held on Monday July 17th, 2023. Officiating will be Minister Ednal Minnis.

Whitley DeWesley was preceded in death by his Parents: Reverend Charles and Francita Forbes; Siblings: Jean Watts, Viola Forbes, Daisymae Forbes-Cartwright, Alice Forbes, and Jonathan Theodore Forbes.

Left to cherish his memory are his, Loving wife: Junie Menard-Forbes; Daughters: Antanette Mule (Dave), Melissa and Stephanie Forbes; Son: Whitley Forbes Jr.; Grandchildren: Candice Davis, Akeem Robertson “AJ” and Taylen Munnings; Sisters: Murdina B. Smith, Marjorie Adderley, Nurse Vestra Forbes & Janet Simmons; Brothers: Zendal Philip & Tyrone Charles Forbes; Sisters-in-law: Hilda & Grace Forbes; Brothers-in-law: Prince G. Smith I & Dan Simmons; Nieces and Nephews: Barbara Forbes,Prince II (Malketta), Gregory (Brendalee), Hendrith Sr. and Magistrate Charlton Smith, Dwayne (Halcyon), Eleanor and Senator The Hon. J. LaShell Adderley, Nicole Watts, Rochelle (Keith) Daniel, Livingston Miller, Hensley Pennerman, Perry Forbes, Patrick (Amber) Cartwright Jr., Yeisha (Abraham) Adderley, Jonathan Forbes Jr., Judy and Jonneka Forbes, Sabatha Poitier, Denrea (Denroy) Munnings, Darron Forbes and Samuel Symonette-Forbes; Grand-nieces and nephews: Rolisa Newbold, Pastor Natalie (Keith) Roberts, Jenica Frederick & Morgan Adderley, Rasheda Thompson, Quiana McKenzie, Nathaniel Adderley, Prince III, Prinika, Prianna, Prinesha, Prishae, Malcolm (Dominique), Dominique, Arianne, Hendrith Jr. (Natalie) Smith and Ryan (James) Young, Jerrell and Nia Daniel, Shanita Jackson, Patrenda Smith, Alexander Johnson, Alexandria Forbes, Ariana & Ambrielle Cartwright, Omar Jr. & Latrell Cox, Lavone, Brandon & Adam Glinton; Great grand-nieces and nephews: Ci’harra, Elliana, Khalil, Amari, Samuel Jr., Akeem, Chaya, Nathaniel, Taylen, Princeton, Charlisa and Charleshaee; Other relatives and friends: Lilly Longley, Val Cooper, Cornie Ingraham, Carmen Johnson & Family, Monique Cooper and Family, Elizabeth Brown, Sabrina Forbes, Beatrice Rand, Monique, Locksley, Benjamin Jr., Elaine, Lynden, Patrice, Helen, Stanley, Shirley, Cheryl, Nellie, Wade, Ellen, Petrona, Levitt & Lacitos Forbes, Norma Davis, Gloria Rolle, Beverly Morris, Karen Baeyens , Dellarese Bartlett, Attorneys John Forbes and Lorna Longley-Rolle, Val Lundy, Vanessa Rolle, Catherine, James, Susie, Lily, Anthony, Basil, Janice, Angie, Gloria, Quintine, and Angelo Longley, Eloise and Nurse Lynette Bain, Pat and Shirley Longley, Audrey Dorsett, Paul Glinton, D’Antoine Morley, Rev Ednal, George & Bernard Minnis, Jacqueline Russell, Clara Morgan, Dr. Norad (Dr. Nicole) Morgan and Dr. Alexia Williams, Rose & Mavine Strachan, Alma, Violet Williams, Families of: The Hon. Alfred Sears Q.C., Blanche Williams, Brown, Charlton, Denise Fountain, Keva McKinney, Gwendolyn Rolle, Roni Pinder, Iona Sweeting, Leonard Forbes, Nurse Debra Miller, Fort Charlotte Constituency Branch of the Progressive Liberal Party, Former Staff of Tasty Teas, Chippingham Community, South Andros Community (especially Driggs Hill, Lisbon Creek & Mangrove Cay). The South Beach Health Center, Flamingo Gardens Clinic, Fleming Street Clinic, and Blue Hill Road Clinic; Special Thanks to TC’s Village of Caregivers: Dr. John Carter, Nurse Dawn Forbes and Assistants, Nurse Alkeita Colebrooke; TC’s Nieces, Nurses Opal Adderley & Rolisia Newbold. Honorary Nurses: Barbara Forbes (Niece), Denrea Neymour Munnings, Grace Forbes, Keva McIntosh, Val Cooper and all who prayed and visited with him, Mrs. Eugene Nixon, Teniel Nixon, and Sister Cresell Dean who faithfully visited every Sunday, and checked on him via phone calls. Especially Tita who called every day and visited every Sabbath to keep his soul in tune with God. Our sincere “Thank you for a marvelous job. God Bless each and every one of you! Last but not least, Family you were the wind beneath his wings!!