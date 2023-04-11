Who is most at risk for gum disease

Are you at risk of getting periodontal disease? You can determine your risk factors by answering the following questions:

How old are you?

The risk of attracting gum disease increase as we age. As a result, the majority of people who suffer from gum disease usually falls on people over the age of 40. There is a unique type of gum disease that affects teenagers and young adults called rapidly progressive periodontitis.

Do your gums bleed when you brush, or do you spit blood?

This is a clear, most common sign of gum disease. Some patients also complain of blood on the pillow in the morning. If you smoke, you usually will not bleed because your gums are thick and scarred from the nicotine.



Do you smoke?

Smoking is one of the greatest risk factors for gum disease. Your body’s cells are designed to fight off infections. These cells become severely damaged in smokers. The cells become immunocompromised therefore more susceptible to faster bone loss and tooth loss.



Do you have loose teeth?

As gum disease is a chronic inflammatory process, the inflammation results in loss of bone attachment around the tooth. You can begin to experience recession of your gums indicating bone loss.

Have you seen a dentist in the past two years?

Every adult should be screened for periodontal disease. This requires the use of a periodontal probe and x-rays to make a proper diagnosis. Dental cleaning visits allow the removal of superficial plaque and calculus (hard deposits) from the teeth, thus reducing the risk for gum disease. Three or six-month intervals are usually recommended.



How often do you brush and floss?

Daily brushing and flossing reduce bacteria that cause gum disease. You must be taught how to brush and floss properly. Make brushing your teeth the last thing you do before bedtime. Use a soft-bristle brush and don’t use it in a scrubbing motion.



Do you currently have any of the following health conditions?

Heart disease, osteoporosis, diabetes? If you do, your gum disease risk increases.

Have you ever been told that you have a gum problem, gum infection, or gum inflammation?

Once any of these occur, continual assessment and monitoring is necessary as gum disease is a constant threat in most people.

Have you had any adult teeth extracted due to gum disease or shaky teeth?

If a tooth was recently lost to gum disease, your likelihood of losing another tooth will increase.



Have any of your family members had gum disease?

There is clearly a genetic link to gum disease. People whose parents have gum disease are 10 times more likely to have the disease than the general population.

How did you do with the questions?

If you answered yes to one of these questions, you are at risk. If you answered yes to two or more of the questions, then you should see a specialist who has the experience and expertise to help you.



• Dr. Kendal V.O. Major is the founder and CEO of the Center for Specialized Dentistry, which is a comprehensive family dental practice operating in New Providence and Grand Bahama. He is the first Bahamian specialist in gum diseases and dental implants since 1989. He is also a certified fast braces provider. His practice is located at 89 Collins Avenue, New Providence. He can be contacted at (242) 325-5165 or kmajorcsd@gmail.com. For further information visit www.csddentistry.com.