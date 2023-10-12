Dear Editor,



I have been fortunate, so far, to never have experienced the heinous crime of rape, but my very first memory is being molested as a child. Since then, I’ve collected and shoved a list of other incidents somewhere in my psyche, everything from being touched by a police officer, kissed on the lips in 5th grade by a teacher, stalked as a teenager, groped by a healthcare worker and sexually harassed on a business trip by a prominent individual, to name a few.

The sad part is, these experiences, I came to realize, were mild compared to some of the stories I’ve heard from female friends and colleagues. And as I grew older, I estimated that out of 10 friends, at least seven have suffered at the hands of the men in this country – fathers, brothers, uncles, cousins, neighbors, family friends, god brothers, preachers, teachers, bosses, partners and strangers.

I don’t have children, and a major part of the reason for that is that I just can’t handle bringing a girl child into this world, because even the thought of her father bathing her, changing her diaper or sitting her on his lap makes me weep.

But it doesn’t stop there. So many Bahamian women have suffered the heartache and humiliation of a cheating husband or boyfriend. And we are all, in some way, grappling with trust and intimacy issues, paranoia, over-independence, pessimism, cynicism, anger, depression or hopelessness.

I don’t know what the stats are for other countries, but this can’t be normal – that so many women in our country are part of this undesirable club.

Why are they hurting us instead of protecting us? Is something happening to them that’s causing them to be this way? Or are they just weak, lacking self control, morals and discipline?

The thing is, I love my Bahamian men. They are hilarious, can be caring, charming and generous.

That’s why I’m praying (interceding) for them, for our men to rise up, to stop killing each other, to stop destroying their women, their homes and their country.

Bahamian men, I believe with all my heart that you are special. Like our Bahama land, you are blessed, beautiful and treasured in this world.

Stop. Think. Pray. And fix this.

Please.



– Anonymous