Why downtown development hasn’t worked, pt. 1

In the 1950s and 1960s, Bay Street was the center of a very active Downtown Nassau. It was the commercial center of New Providence, as well as the major center of tourism spending. It represented the very heartbeat of the people of the City of Nassau.

The residents of Nassau and its outlying settlements needed its downtown for the routine of their lives. They shopped for fishing and diving equipment at the Ironmongery, for sewing supplies at the Melitas, for school supplies at the Stop-N-Shop, for the fabrics for their dresses and suits at the Nassau Shop and the Linen Store. They bought Sunday suits at Father and Son’s, shoes at Mike’s, hats and gloves at Baker and Sons and Christmas cards at the City Pharmacy. Young men bought milkshakes for their girlfriends at the Elbo Room and imported candy at Black’s Candy Kitchen, took them on rides on bicycles bought from Week’s Bicycle Shop or in their new Hillman Husky car bought from Roots Group on Bay Street. And when they wanted to serenade them with vinyl records, they went to Carter’s Record Shop on Bay Street.

Most of their banking was done downtown. Batelco bills were paid downtown on East Street North, where long distance telephone calls were made. BEC bills were paid on Bay Street, in what is now the Pompey Museum.

For basic survival, downtown represented the City’s market. Fish and meat were bought in the fish market and the slaughter house along the Market Range (now Woodes Rogers Walk). Produce was bought on the Market Range, where most of the mailboats docked from the Out Islands, taking Nassau residents to the islands and bringing produce, animals and pre-rolled plait for use in the straw industry. One of the island’s ice houses was also on the Market Range.

The largest Anglican, Presbyterian, Methodist and Baptist churches were downtown. And Bahamians ate and drank at downtown restaurants like El Toro, the Riviera, and the Pacific Restaurant. They enjoyed the shows at the Junkanoo and Dirty Dick’s.

Finally, they assembled downtown for official celebrations and church, lodge, funeral and youth parades on a regular basis.

Tourists also enjoyed Downtown Nassau, an historic district in which they could find native food and drinks, shop for local products like strawwork from the Straw Market and ceramics form Chelsea Pottery, visit museums like Balmain Museum and Bahamia Museum, art galleries and watch the same native shows as the local residents. They could also purchase goods they either could not get in the US or that were only available at higher prices, like European fabrics (Linen Shop, Argyle Shop, Nassau Shop), crystalware (Pipe of Peace), high-end watches and tobacco products (Pipe of Peace, John Bull) and camera equipment (John Bull, Nassau Shop). They could also buy local fabrics (Mademoiselle) and mass-produced souvenirs (Pyfrom’s Department Store, the Island Shop).

This is not the Downtown Nassau we have talked about over the past 40 years. Those under 55 years old have grown up being told that Downtown Nassau was irrelevant to most of the residents of Nassau (black Bahamians). But if we are to rebuild our downtown, we must begin with a vision of a downtown that is relevant to the people of the City of Nassau.

This brings us to another of the misunderstandings with which we have grown up. The definition of the City of Nassau is enshrined in law. In the Interpretation and General Clauses of the Statute Law of the Bahamas the boundaries of the City of Nassau is defined:

All that part of New Providence bounded on the north by the Harbour of Nassau, on the east by Mackey Street, on the south by an imaginary line starting at a point approximately three hundred and eighty yards to the south of the junction of Mackey Street and Shirley Street and continuing in a straight line to the south-east corner of the grounds of the Princess Margaret Hospital, thence south-westwardly to Prison Lane, thence in a straight line westwardly to the junction of Dillet Street and Blue Hill Road and following the centre of Dillet Street and Meeting Street to Nassau Street, and on the west by Nassau Street.

The City of Nassau shall also include the whole of Paradise Island, also Potter’s Cay and all other islets and cays in the Harbour of Nassau.

This definition of the City of Nassau makes it clear that the people who make up the population for whom the downtown described above was central are not part of the City of Nassau. In my opinion, this definition of the City of Nassau would not have been appropriate a century ago, when most of the people of Nassau were considered to be living on farmland outside the City. Consider this description of New York City (from Wikipedia):

Situated on one of the world’s largest natural harbors and extending into the Atlantic Ocean, New York City comprises five boroughs, each of which is co-extensive with a respective county of the state of New York. The five boroughs – Brooklyn (Kings County), Queens (Queens County), Manhattan (New York County), the Bronx (Bronx County), and Staten Island (Richmond County) – were created when local governments were consolidated into a single municipal entity in 1898. The city and its metropolitan area constitute the premier gateway for legal immigration to the United States.

A downtown is not a standalone entity. It is a functional part of a city, and it is impossible to consider the downtown without considering its function in the context of the city. For example, New York City is famous for its rapid transit system, which connects the people of the five burroughs to their downtown. The current definition of the City of Nassau effectively makes the City of Nassau the same as Downtown Nassau. As James Catlyn would have said, “This is a problem from the first beginning”.