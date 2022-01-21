Why we should continue virtual learning 

Dear Editor,

After watching a few of the news broadcasts with parents complaining about why the Ministry of Health (MOH) had been delaying the reopening of schools, as a healthcare professional, I felt the need to write about this situation. Honestly, I would not want to be in Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville’s shoes right now because he is trying to save the lives of Bahamian children who are being held at gunpoint by the Omicron virus.

There are some facts and statistics that parents in The Bahamas are obviously not aware of and need to be made aware of. If they knew the potential medical disaster that they want to force their children into and the seriousness of the possible consequences of reopening schools in The Bahamas at this time, then they would be a lot more patient.

In the USA alone, hospitals are seeing record numbers of hospitalizations in children. In recent weeks, the hospitalization of children has skyrocketed. According to CNN reporters Holly Yan and Travis Caldwell, “More children are getting hospitalized with COVID-19 than ever before as the Omicron variant’s dominance intensifies.”

“An average of 672 children were admitted to hospitals every day with COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday, the highest such number of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It follows a record-high number of new cases among children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).”

Recently, the USA has seen a 64 percent increase in child hospitalizations. Pediatric experts and epidemiologists have confirmed that this wave of the Omicron virus is targeting children.

Children are testing positive for COVID-19 at higher rates than senior citizens. This is the opposite of what we saw at the beginning of the pandemic. The (CDC) has reported that 1,000 children have died due to COVID-19. They have also reported that the hospitalizations are the highest in children ages four and under who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Now, let us take a look at The Bahamas. Presently, we have healthcare workers out sick from work or in quarantine, due to the combination of the flu and the Omicron variant or Delta variant or both. Our hospitals are presently at a point of almost no bed capacity.

The MOH had to request additional nurses and doctors from Cuba because of the strain on the healthcare system. The only comparison that I can make for parents wanting to send all of the children to school (including the immunocompromised ones and the children with underlying conditions), is like telling your children to run into a burning building.

You know it is not safe and you also know that The Bahamas does not have the staff or the resources to contend with a surge in pediatric hospitalizations.

Furthermore, regarding statements that the clubs, restaurants, bars, businesses, hotels and other places are open, but schools aren’t, please remember that this new wave of the Omicron virus is targeting children. These are not places that children occupy.

So, my simple advice to parents who are able to homeschool their children is to please do so at this time. There are many, many alternatives to online learning that your children can benefit from.

There are many professional tutors who can provide one-on-one instruction for your child. Remote learning is not a curse but a blessing. It is a means of keeping our children safe during this pandemic.

Parents should agitate for places such as churches or libraries that are empty during school hours to be used as an extension of classrooms to hold face-to-face instruction in order to have proper social distancing and adherence to safety guidelines.

The Ministry of Education should also consider paying retired teachers to assist in teaching our students. I would hope that the MOH will hold a press conference to inform parents of the realities and consequences of reopening school at this time.

I am certain that Dr. Darville and the MOH do not want the loss of one child’s life on their hands and are doing what they can to prevent it.

— Geneva Beneby