Widow claims policeman gave her fake letter

A widow on Tuesday testified that a police constable gave her a forged letter of administration for her late husband’s estate.

However, Denise Bowleg said she didn’t know the document was bogus until she was arrested after presenting the letter to the Supreme Court at Ansbacher House.

Bowleg told a court that she met Steffan Rahming while making burial arrangements for her husband, Syrille Morley, who died on March 22, 2021.

Although a policeman, Rahming also worked at Vaughn Jones Memorial Centre.

Bowleg recalled that sometime in April 2021 Rahming asked her if she needed help in probating Morley’s estate. She said Rahming claimed that he had a “lawyer friend” who charged $2,500 for the letter of administration.

Bowleg said Rahming collected the money from her home in April 2021. She said a few weeks later, Rahming gave the letter to her sister-in-law Marisol Morley-Pinder, who gave it to her.

Bowleg said the letter had a red seal and appeared to be signed by a Mr. Turner.

Senior Justice Bernard Turner previously testified that he did not sign the letter.

Police arrested Bowleg on July 15, 2021, when she presented the letter to the Bail Section at the courts.

Her husband had posted $50,000 cash bail for a relative, who had also died, and Bowleg was trying to retrieve the money.

Before learning the letter was not authentic, Bowleg said she had also taken a copy to the bank.

In cross-examination, Rahming’s lawyer Terrell Butler suggested that Bowleg and Morley had divorced before he died.

Bowleg agreed that she had filed for divorce, however, she said the proceedings were not complete.

Butler maintained that Bowleg had no right to Morley’s possessions as they were no longer married.

She said, “You fraudulently tried to obtain $50,000 from the Supreme Court registry.”

Bowleg said, “I have no need to. I am a working woman.”

Butler accused Bowleg of lying on Rahming to save herself after she was caught with the forged document.

However, Bowleg maintained that she paid Rahming for the letter, as she denied suggestions that she had really given Rahming the money to cover overage for the funeral expenses.