Wife charged with murder conspiracy

An American woman and two Bahamian men were on Friday denied bail after being charged with conspiring to kill her husband.

Prosecutors say Lindsay Shiver, of Thomasville, Georgia, Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold Jr, both of Abaco, hatched a plan to kill insurance company executive Robert Shiver on July 16.

Investigators allegedly learned of the plan while investigating another crime on Guana Cay.

Police officers arrested the suspects in Abaco on July 21 and they made their first court appearance before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on Friday.

The accused were not required to enter a plea to the charge and they were denied bail. They are expected to return to court on October 31 to receive a voluntary bill of indictment.

The accused are represented by Ian Cargill, K Melvin Munroe, Cassie Bethel and Alphonso Lewis Jr.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Philip Davis was the prosecutor.