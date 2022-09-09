Wilchcombe: Caribbean countries should seek reparations

Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe said today that Caribbean countries should seek reparations.

“Yes, we must,” he said after he signed the book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday.

“When you think about it, many contributed, many were a part of and were defending the Union Jack and they gave their lives. Many have lived in the UK since and still have not been given the recognition they deserve.

“The argument is reasonable and the argument should be considered. I think that we’ve made progress. It’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of time.

Wilchcombe said the issue is also likely to be discussed at CARICOM.

“I think what you’re going to see is the next session of CARICOM, when it will be held in the Bahamas next year as well, you’re going to see commonwealth meetings, you’re going to see the focus because the voice is louder today than it was before.”

In 2014, the Christie administration appointed the Bahamas National Reparations Committee

committee ahead of a formal push by CARICOM heads to get reparations, debt cancelation, and an apology from former European colonizers.

At the time of the announcement, then Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell said he expected the committee to present its preliminary research and recommendations by June. He said the committee will carry out a wide public education campaign as it seeks to illustrate links between historic and modern-day discrimination and outline racial discrimination resulting from slavery in areas of health, education, living conditions, property and land ownership, employment participation and migration. However, the report was not presented.